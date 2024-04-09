AS Watson Appoints Malina Ngai as Group CEO

Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2024 - AS Watson is pleased to announce the promotion oftoMalina Ngai currently holds the position of Group Chief Operating Officer, AS Watson, and Chief Executive Officer, AS Watson (Asia & Europe). Congratulating on her promotion,said, "After a very fulfilling 17 years of leading the AS Watson Group, I think it is the appropriate time to pass on the baton. Malina has been crucial in successfully driving AS Watson's digital transformation, implementing the O+O (Offline plus Online) business model, and fostering positive cultural change in the past decade."Malina has worked in CK Hutchison and AS Watson for 24 years. Her career path started in corporate communications and later expanded to international management positions in international buying, technology development, sales operations, marketing, big data, and sustainability. She demonstrated strong adaptability, strategic agility, and the ability to drive tremendous momentum across the entire organisation. Her significant achievements have continued to propel our organisation forward. Malina is perfectly prepared for this role.""As the Group CEO of AS Watson, Malina will be fully in charge of defining our vision, leading the team to formulate strategies to meet our strategic objectives of putting customers first and continuing the growth journey of our global portfolio. All senior leaders who currently report to me will report to Malina. I will assume the position of Chairman of AS Watson."Malina joined CK Hutchison (formerly Hutchison Whampoa), the parent company of AS Watson, in 2000. She started with Hutchison Port Holdings, and then at Hutchison Whampoa Corporate Affairs Department. She was transferred to AS Watson in 2001 and has taken on various leadership roles, becoming Group Chief Operating Officer in 2013 and CEO of AS Watson (Asia & Europe) in 2019. Before joining CK Hutchison, Malina worked in sports marketing consultancy and the Hong Kong SAR Government's statutory body for sports development.Malina has a doctoral degree and a master's degree in business administration, a master's degree in finance, and a bachelor's degree in sports administration. She was a competitive athlete and won a bronze medal for Hong Kong at the 1994 Asian Games.The appointment is effective from 1May 2024.Hashtag: #ASWatson

