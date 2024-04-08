Advertisement

Ensure hygienic operation for your WindFree™ Air Conditioner with the Auto Clean function and cool down with greater peace of mind with the WindFree™ Air Conditioner’s 4-in-1 Filter

URL: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1323893019301960



[1] The journal was conducted by Samsung Medical Center with the participation of several hospital members. Title: Exposure to cold airflow alters skin pH and epidermal filaggrin degradation products in children with atopic dermatitis

[2] Stores user data, preferences, and usage patterns to suggest the most useful options.





[3] When a Wi-Fi connection is not available, the preferred mode is based on the result of big data analysis.





[4] Based on internal testing, Tested on the AR07T9170HA3, Good Sleep mode.





[5] Based on internal testing on AJ018DBAPKF/SP and AJ045DCJ2KF/SP models, comparing AI energy mode vs AI auto mode. The testing was conducted in Samsung's 40m² residential environment laboratory at a temperature of 35°C/24°C (dry bulb/wet bulb, KS C 9306: air conditioner). Requires the use of the SmartThings App and a Samsung account login. Actual savings may vary by usage patterns and environment.





[6] Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account login are required.





[7] A Wi-Fi connection is required.





[8] Bixby is Samsung's brand of artificial intelligence (AI) / Internet of Things (IoT) voice assistant. Bixby service availability may vary depending on country. Bixby recognizes selected languages and certain accents/dialects. The user interface may change and differ by device. The availability of Bixby features and content providers may vary depending on the country/carrier/language/device model/OS version. A Samsung account log-in and data network connection (Wi-Fi or data network) are required.





[11]Models without WindFree™ mode will use a 2-step process (3 minutes of auto air flow and 7 minutes of high air flow).





[12]The Auto Clean time will vary depending on the condition of the air conditioner.





[13]Tested by Samsung in accordance with internal protocols. Results provided to and interpreted by Intertek for organisms (Escherichia coli ATCC 8739, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538).





[14] Tested by Intertek for anti-bacteria properties, the Chungbuk National University (Korea), witnessed by Intertek, for anti-virus properties, the Japan test lab (ITEA) for anti-allergy properties and the Korea test lab (KITECH) for PM2.5 dust collection. The filter performance is based on testing of the filter material and not a specific model. Data has been measured under specific testing conditions and may vary depending on environmental factors and individual use.





[15]AI Vision Inside accessed through the AI Family Hub utilises AI-based algorithm, which may be updated periodically to improve accuracy. Only certain services on the AI Family Hub taps on the AI-based algorithms.





[16] A red light will turn on when the camera is working. The user's appearance can be captured, but surroundings other than food items will be automatically blurred. As of March 2024, AI Vision Inside can recognise 33 food items including fresh fruits and vegetables. If the food item is not recognisable, it may be listed as unknown item. AI Vision Inside cannot identify or list any food items in the fridge door bins or freezer. It recognises food items based on deep learning models, which may be updated periodically to improve accuracy. Users may need to manually manage the list for accuracy. Detection and identification of food items is based on Samsung's deep learning model trained using a predefined set of data and may yield incomplete or incorrect information. New datasets may be introduced to the learning model from time to time to enhance its accuracy.





[17] The test results are based on a comparison of the factory setting temperature when using AI Energy Mode and without using AI Energy Mode. Results may vary depending on the usage conditions and patterns. SmartThings will display a notification before activating the saving algorithm in both the 'Maximum Mode' and 'Custom Mode'.

