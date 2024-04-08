HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2024 - Over the last several years, Kriya Lightning Foundation has been receiving an increasing number of requests from various organisations regarding corporate offerings. Kriya Lightning Foundation is proud to introduce mindfulness classes and wellness workshops tailored for corporations. These workshops are designed to reduce employee stress as well as improve morale through the promotion of positive mental health.The Kriya Lightning Foundation provides meditation, mindfulness training and emotional release workshops as part of its comprehensive corporate wellness programs. These offerings are designed to support the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of corporate professionals in Hong Kong and beyond. Each of these training sessions can range from 30 minutes to 3 hours.Meditation training aims to help individuals calm their minds, relax their bodies, and cultivate present-moment awareness. Kriya Lightning Foundation's experienced meditation teachers guide participants through various techniques that promote peace, presence, and relaxation. By incorporating mindfulness into their daily lives, employees can enhance their focus, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being.The emotional release workshops provided by the Kriya Lightning Foundation are designed to bring awareness to and release emotional blockages that hinder inner peace, lightness, and freedom. These workshops offer a safe and supportive environment for individuals to explore and let go of emotional burdens, allowing for a deeper experience of peace and happiness. Tailored to specific topics or areas of interest, these workshops empower participants to address emotional challenges and develop healthy mindsets.Hashtag: #KriyaLightningFoundation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Kriya Lightning Foundation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, The Kriya Lightning Foundation is an NGO committed to assisting individuals worldwide. What initially began as a personal exploration into managing stress and emotional discomfort a decade ago is now a NGO that shares groundbreaking original techniques like Open Awareness, aiming to guide others in finding inner peace and joy.



At the Kriya Lightning Foundation, practical methods are provided to train the mind and body in releasing attachments and resistance through meditative practices. These techniques, developed over a decade of careful refinement, are tailored to enhance clarity and effectively address emotional obstacles, as evidenced by the testimonials that attest to its proven efficacy.





Advertisement

Advertisement