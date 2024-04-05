Head Juror

The Hon. Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP

Legislative Council Member, Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape, The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Jurors (in alphabetical order)

Mr CHAN Pak-cheung

Deputy Director/Regulatory Services, Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region



Mr James CHAN Yum-min

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Hong Kong Housing Society

Ms CHANG Yuk Kam, Patricia

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

Dr CHENG Kam Wah, Edmond

President, The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited

Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS

Chairman, Hong Kong Green Building Council

Professor Rebecca L.H. CHIU MH, JP

Honorary Professor of Faculty of Architecture and Department of Urban Planning and Design, The University of Hong Kong

Mr CHOW Chun Ling, Kenny

Chairman, Housing Managers Registration Board

Mr FUNG Hao Yin, Vincent, JP

Deputy Commissioner (Occupational Safety and Health), Labour Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Mr Alex HO

Director, Industry Development, Construction Industry Council

Ir C. S. HO

Chairman, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

Prof Eddie Chi Man HUI, MH, JP

Chair Professor and Head, Department of Public and International Affairs, City University of Hong Kong

Ms Filla MAK

Chief Operations Officer, The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Mr James WONG Kong Tin, BBS, JP

Chairperson, Property Management Services Authority

Ms WONG Po Chun, Rosita

Chairlady of Organising Committee, HKIH Elite Awards 2024

Mr WONG Ying Kit, Romulus

Chairman, Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch

Ir Prof Michael C.H. YAM

Head of Department and Professor, Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Mr YEUNG Yiu Fai, Ricky, JP

Deputy Director (Estate Management) of Housing, Housing Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP





Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region



Key Dates

Advertisement

Date

Key Milestone

8 March 2024

Nominations open

28 June 2024 at 12:00 noon

Nominations close

31 July 2024

Finalists Announcement

7 and 14 September 2024

Finalists Presentation to Jury Panel

November 2024

HKIH Elite Awards 2024 Award Presentation Ceremony



Award Categories

Category

Subcategory

Award Type

Individual Awards

Outstanding Manager

Private Housing Residential Non-residential

Public Housing Grand Award

Excellence Awards

Merit Awards Outstanding Officer

Team Awards

Outstanding Team

Private Housing Residential Non-residential

Public Housing Grand Award

Excellence Awards

Merit Awards Best Crisis Management Team

Best ESG Team (New in 2024)



Best Safety Team (New in 2024)



Innovative Awards

Best Innovative Idea

Grand Award

Excellence Awards

Merit Awards

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2024 -Organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Housing ("HKIH"), the HKIH Elite Awards 2024 is open for nomination by 8 March 2024. The nomination period will close at 12:00 noon, 28 June 2024.Ms Patricia Chang, President of the HKIH, said, "Composition of the HKIH Elite Awards' jury panel is always our top concern over the years, with a view to ensure impartiality and professionalism for all nominations received. This year, we are honored to have invited a diversified mix of jurors, who will offer their expert views during the judging process. As always, we are grateful for their contributions. Together, we will foster healthy industry growth by giving recognition to high-performing individuals and teams at large."Housing management professionals have been working hard to enhance harmonious, well-managed living and working environments for all citizens over the years. Their contribution and outstanding performance should be recognised and made known to a wider public. With social unrests and pandemic challenges, housing management professionals' dedicated efforts were especially profound and important for the community. Thus, HKIH launched the first HKIH Elite Awards in 2020 to reward the outstanding contributions of members and industry practitioners. By bringing together leading corporate executives, professionals, and academic institutions, as well as industry leaders, the HKIH Elite Awards offers an excellent opportunity for local housing management individuals and teams to be recognised for their professionalism and achievement.*Future notice will be made if there are any changes on the above dates.For more details of HKIH Elite Awards 2024, please visit the HKIH website housing.org.hk or Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/HKIHprofessionals Hashtag: #HKIH

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

The Hong Kong Institute of Housing ("HKIH") was incorporated in Hong Kong on 29 November 1988 under the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as a company limited by guarantee. Effective from 9 May 1997, HKIH has become a body corporate under The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Ordinance (Cap. 507, originally 34 of 1997). HKIH has been announced as one of the first batch Recognised Professional Bodies (RPBs) of PMSA since 2020.



Advertisement