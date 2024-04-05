SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2024 - DrukAsia is thrilled to announce the launch of the Neykor Tour, a groundbreaking 9 day expedition led by His Eminence Khedrupchen Rinpoche , set in the breathtaking landscapes of Bhutan. Eminence Khedrupchen Rinpoche is a revered Tibetan Buddhist master, recognised as a tulku (a reincarnated lama or teacher), and known for his teachings and humanitarian efforts in promoting Buddhism and spiritual well-being around the world.This unique tour is designed for those who seek to integrate spiritual wisdom with practical business strategies, offering a transformative experience that promises to redefine the conventional pathways to success.The first tour is scheduled to begin on May 5 to 15, 2024 and another tour on October 3 to 12, 2024, the Neykor Tour invites participants on a journey to the Land of the Thunder Dragon, where compassion and mindful business ethics converge amidst the mystical serenity of Bhutan's natural wonders. Guided by the profound teachings and mindful meditation practices of His Eminence Khedrupchen Rinpoche, travellers will have the rare opportunity to explore sacred sites and immerse themselves in the spiritual heritage of Bhutan.This once-in-a-lifetime expedition is more than a mere retreat; it is an immersive experience that empowers participants to embody the art of compassionate leadership in their professional and personal lives. By bridging the gap between spirituality and business, the Neykor Tour paves the way for innovative approaches to success, underpinned by the principles of mindfulness and empathy. DrukAsia , as the leading purveyor of spiritual and wellbeing holidays to Bhutan, is proud to facilitate this journey, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for all. As the official representative of Bhutan's national carrier and a licensed tour operator across several countries, DrukAsia is committed to offering unparalleled access to the Kingdom's most sacred and inspiring destinations.The Neykor Tour is a testament to DrukAsia's mission to showcase the best of Bhutan while promoting a holistic approach to wellbeing and success. Participants can look forward to a journey that not only enriches their lives but also inspires a deeper connection to the values that shape a more compassionate and sustainable world.For more information about the Neykor Tour and to reserve your place on this extraordinary journey, please visit DrukAsia's Neykor Tour sign up page for more information.Hashtag: #drukasia

Druk Asia

Travellers from around the globe choose Druk Asia to experience the spiritual magic of Bhutan. As the official representative of Bhutan's national carrier, Royal Bhutan Airlines (Drukair) is a licensed tour operator in Bhutan, Singapore, Malaysia and offers a seamless travel journey by organising all travel logistics from ticketing, Visa application to itinerary arrangements. With offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, and strong partnership around the world, Druk Asia specialises in curating transformative and wellbeing holidays to Bhutan. With a deep commitment to showcasing the best of Bhutan, DrukAsia ensures every journey is unforgettable, reflecting their dedication to excellence and passion for the kingdom they call home.

