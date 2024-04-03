Advertisement

[1] Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features.





[2] Some AI features from the Galaxy S24 series may not be available in previous generation models.





[3] Translating feature in Chat Assist may require Samsung Account login. Some chat applications may not support this feature. Certain languages may require a language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. This feature is activated when a translatable language is detected. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.





[4] Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Calls must be made using the native Samsung dialer. Certain languages may require a language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.





[5] Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on the app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Time for the update may vary by models.





[6] For text in Samsung Notes only. Requires a Samsung account login and internet connection





[7] Only available within the Samsung Internet application.





[8] Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving to indicate that the image has been generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.





[9] Edit Suggestion is compatible with JPG, PNG, GIF and MP4 formats. Edit results and quality may vary depending on the photography or filming conditions. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.





[10] Instant Slow-mo is available for Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 Series.

