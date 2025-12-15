Philips Evnia Joins Forces with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to Bring Gamers the Perfect Fusion of Speed and Visual Brilliance - Evnia 27M2N5501UK

Features

Details

Panel

27吋 QHD Fast IPS

Refresh rate

320Hz + 0.3ms Smart MBR

Eye-care technology

Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization with TUV certificates, SoftBlue，LowBlue Mode, Flicker-Free

Color

94% DCI-P3 / 100% sRGB / DisplayHDR 400

Game mode

Smart Crosshair, Stark ShadowBoost, Smart Sniper

Software

Evnia Precision Center



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - Premium gaming monitor brandtoday announced its collaboration with, unveiling the new. The partnership merges ultra-fast refresh performance, stunning visuals, and advancedwith TUV certificates to deliver an immersive gaming experience that balances speed and comfort.Powered by, thedelivers a blazingandfor ultra-smooth gameplay. In Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds' adrenaline-fueled races, every drift, turn, and acceleration is rendered with crisp precision. With, players can react faster and claim the winning edge in every match.Thewith TUV certificates simulates natural light to effectively filter harmful blue light while maintaining color accuracy and brightness. It reduces visual fatigue and discomfort, allowing gamers to stay focused and comfortable during long play sessions.The monitor also featuresandtechnology for additional eye protection during extended gameplay.Withand support for, coveringand, the 27M2N5501UK delivers a visual feast of lifelike contrast and depth. Every glowing racetrack, dazzling boost, and light burst in Sonic's universe comes vividly to life on the screen.Built for competitive play, the monitor includes, andfor enhanced accuracy and visibility. Through thesoftware, gamers can easily customize settings to match their personal play style."At Philips Evnia, we strive to give gamers the best of both worlds — exceptional visual performance and a naturally comfortable viewing experience. Our collaboration with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds showcases how speed and comfort can truly go hand in hand."

About Philips Evnia

Philips Evnia is a premium gaming monitor brand from Philips, redefining the gaming experience with a blend of innovation, aesthetics, and comfort — empowering gamers to play longer, see clearer, and feel better.





About Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is a brand-new title crafted by an elite crew of SEGA racing game developers. Zoom across land, sea, and air in high-octane, unpredictable races where courses change with each lap!



The game offers the series' biggest roster to date, featuring 23 characters from the Sonic series and DLC racers from beyond the Sonic universe—including Hatsune Miku, Joker (Persona 5 Royal), and Ichiban Kasuga (Like a Dragon) will be hitting the track alongside characters from Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants, and PAC-MAN as DLC racers.



Gadgets add strategic depth to the way you race, letting you personalize your vehicle with over 70 different effects. Mix up combinations to devise your own unique playstyles and shortcuts!





Race against players from around the world—and also across gaming platforms, thanks to crossplay support. There's a variety of online features to enjoy, including World Match—a race between up to 12 players, team-oriented Festival events, and Time Trial.