Unleash Lightning-Fast Visuals and Master Every Move
Powered by Fast IPS technology, the 27M2N5501UK delivers a blazing 320Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms Smart MBR response time for ultra-smooth gameplay. In Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds' adrenaline-fueled races, every drift, turn, and acceleration is rendered with crisp precision. With Low Input Lag, players can react faster and claim the winning edge in every match.
Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization for Lasting Comfort
The Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization Technology with TUV certificates simulates natural light to effectively filter harmful blue light while maintaining color accuracy and brightness. It reduces visual fatigue and discomfort, allowing gamers to stay focused and comfortable during long play sessions.
The monitor also features SoftBlue, LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology for additional eye protection during extended gameplay.
Brilliant Visuals that Bring Every Race to Life
With DisplayHDR 400 certification and support for 1.07 billion colors, covering 94% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB, the 27M2N5501UK delivers a visual feast of lifelike contrast and depth. Every glowing racetrack, dazzling boost, and light burst in Sonic's universe comes vividly to life on the screen.
Smart Gaming Features for Precision and Control
Built for competitive play, the monitor includes Smart Crosshair, Stark ShadowBoost, and Smart Sniper for enhanced accuracy and visibility. Through the Evnia Precision Center software, gamers can easily customize settings to match their personal play style.
Brand Quote
"At Philips Evnia, we strive to give gamers the best of both worlds — exceptional visual performance and a naturally comfortable viewing experience. Our collaboration with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds showcases how speed and comfort can truly go hand in hand."
Product Highlights
| Features
| Details
| Panel
| 27吋 QHD Fast IPS
| Refresh rate
| 320Hz + 0.3ms Smart MBR
| Eye-care technology
| Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization with TUV certificates, SoftBlue，LowBlue Mode, Flicker-Free
| Color
| 94% DCI-P3 / 100% sRGB / DisplayHDR 400
| Game mode
| Smart Crosshair, Stark ShadowBoost, Smart Sniper
| Software
| Evnia Precision Center
About Philips Evnia
Philips Evnia is a premium gaming monitor brand from Philips, redefining the gaming experience with a blend of innovation, aesthetics, and comfort — empowering gamers to play longer, see clearer, and feel better.
About Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is a brand-new title crafted by an elite crew of SEGA racing game developers. Zoom across land, sea, and air in high-octane, unpredictable races where courses change with each lap!
The game offers the series' biggest roster to date, featuring 23 characters from the Sonic series and DLC racers from beyond the Sonic universe—including Hatsune Miku, Joker (Persona 5 Royal), and Ichiban Kasuga (Like a Dragon) will be hitting the track alongside characters from Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants, and PAC-MAN as DLC racers.
Gadgets add strategic depth to the way you race, letting you personalize your vehicle with over 70 different effects. Mix up combinations to devise your own unique playstyles and shortcuts!