BINTULU, Dec 15 — A pickup truck caught fire in the early this morning at RPR Sungai Plan, Jalan Tanjung Kidurong.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said an emergency call was received at 5.59am and firefighters from the Kidurong fire station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“When firefighters arrived, they found that the vehicle owner had already extinguished the fire using water.

“The blaze was confined to the engine compartment and caused total damage to that section of the vehicle,” it said.

Bomba confirmed that the 34-year-old owner was unharmed.

Firefighters then conducted further checks and monitoring to ensure there were no remaining fire hazards in the area. — The Borneo Post