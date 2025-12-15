SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — Police have launched an investigation into an allegation that a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer pointed a weapon at a woman and her husband during a raid.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that the Sepang district police headquarters received a report from the woman on November 28.

Shazeli did not name the complainants but is believed to be referring to businessman Albert Tei’s wife.

In her report, the woman said a team of MACC officers conducted a raid to arrest her husband under the MACC Act 2009.

“The complainant further alleged that during the operation, one of the MACC officers pointed a weapon at her and her husband,” Shazeli said in a statement.

Following the report, police have opened an investigation paper into the allegation.

Shazeli assured that the investigation will be conducted “transparently and professionally” and that all parties involved, including the MACC officers and the complainants, will be summoned to give statements.

He urged the public to refrain from speculating on the case to allow the investigation to proceed without interference, warning that action may be taken against any party spreading unverified information.

Tei has since been charged under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 with allegedly giving gratifications to the prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Shamsul has also been charged with receiving the alleged bribes.