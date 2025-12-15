SERIAN, Dec 15 — A married couple in Kampung Gahat Mawang here were forced to relocate after a landslide hit their home on Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said both victims were safe and did not sustain any injuries.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 6.07pm, and firefighters from the Serian fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters confirmed that a landslide had occurred in front of the victims’ house. The incident is believed to have taken place at around 4pm.

“Following inspection and monitoring at the site, it was found that the living room and bedroom of the affected house were completely destroyed.

“The couple were in the kitchen at the time of the incident. They have temporarily relocated to a relative’s home. No injuries or loss of life were reported,” Bomba said.

The operation ended at 7.28pm. — The Borneo Post