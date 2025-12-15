The five formulations introduced include Tongkat Ali Plus, Probiotics 40 Billion CFU with Prebiotic, Magnesium Glycinate 834mg, Turmeric Curcuma Complex with 95% Curcuminoids, and Milk Thistle Complex, which reflect the brand's multi-ingredient approach to supplementation. Each product is manufactured in GMP-certified, FDA-registered facilities.
Five Flagship Formulations
- Tongkat Ali Plus – A multi-herbal vitality formula combining Tongkat Ali with Maca, Ginseng, and 17 synergistic botanicals, offering a more complete men's wellness solution compared to single-ingredient alternatives.
- Probiotics 40 Billion CFU with Prebiotic – A high-potency gut health probiotics formula featuring four clinically researched strains (L. Acidophilus, B. Lactis, L. Plantarum, L. Paracasei) paired with prebiotic fibre to support digestion, gut balance, and long-term immunity.
- Magnesium Glycinate 834mg – A gentle, high-absorption form of magnesium that supports muscle relaxation, stress reduction, and sleep quality, with superior bioavailability and reduced gastrointestinal discomfort compared to oxide or citrate forms.
- Turmeric Curcuma Complex with 95% Curcuminoids – A high-strength antioxidant formula with 95% standardised curcuminoid content significantly higher than common turmeric powders, designed to support joint comfort, mobility, and inflammation response.
- Milk Thistle Complex – A comprehensive liver support supplement combining Milk Thistle with Dandelion, Artichoke, Black Pepper, and Turmeric for broader detoxification and antioxidant protection.
The expansion strengthens Nano Singapore's presence in Malaysia, where the brand currently serves customers through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of local pharmacies. Strategic partnerships with Touch 'n Go, Watsons, and other retail channels are also underway to improve accessibility nationwide.
Nano Singapore MY
Nano Singapore is a leading wellness brand offering premium, research-backed health supplements designed to support daily wellbeing and long-term vitality. Formulated in Singapore and manufactured in GMP-certified, FDA-registered facilities, the brand focuses on delivering high-quality products across key categories, including gut health probiotics, multivitamins, beauty supplements, men's health, liver support supplements, and herbal wellness formulas.
Nano Singapore serves customers nationwide through a strong e-commerce presence and an expanding distribution network across local pharmacies in Malaysia. With a commitment to transparency, safety, and measurable results, Nano Singapore continues to be a trusted choice for Malaysians seeking effective and reliable wellness solutions.