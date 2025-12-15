Providing press release distribution to media in ASEAN’s newest member state

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - Media OutReach Newswire , Asia Pacific's first global newswire, has expanded its press release distribution network in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), affirming its position as the leading global newswire for ASEAN, Southeast Asia, and the wider Asia Pacific region.After a two-decade accession process, Timor-Leste officially became the 11member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on 26 October 2025, during the 47ASEAN Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.The expansion of press release distribution to the new ASEAN member state cements Media OutReach Newswire as the global newswire having local presence, knowledge, and expertise across Asia Pacific. This enables the newswire to build and expand its distribution network in response to any new developments in this dynamic region.Media OutReach Newswire's Timor-Leste press release distribution network includes all media in the country, including the nation's top media outlets, such as Suara Timor Lorosa'e (STL), Timor Post, the Jornal Independente, and Tempo Timor to name a few.Jennifer Kok, Founder & CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, said: "As a global newswire founded in APAC, we have expert knowledge of the media and needs of PR professionals here, and can respond to any changes in the region. When the news broke, our Media Research Team immediately sprang to work on building the press release distribution network in Timor-Leste. As the only global newswire founded and headquartered in APAC, Media OutReach Newswire is the expert on ASEAN, Southeast Asia, and Asia Pacific, catering to PR professionals in the region, with a comprehensive, targeted, and up-to-date press release distribution network. This is combined with a global network covering North America, Europe, South and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Our network of real journalists and guaranteed online news postings on authentic media power SEO, GEO, and AI citation – AI models have been proven to trust and cite press releases on real news sites, and we are committed to our clients' press releases being published on real news media."Media OutReach Newswire's total communications solutions provide PR professionals direct access to real journalists, allowing them to secure earned write-ups and build media relations. Guaranteed and verbatim news postings on real and authoritative news sites – across Asia Pacific, North America, South and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa – power SEO and GEO, surfacing brands in AI search results citations. The pioneering reporting, with ready-to-use multi-format auto-reports with data insights and PR campaign intelligence, allow PR professionals to demonstrate campaign performance and ROI to stakeholders.​Jennifer added, "At Media OutReach Newswire we have worked steadfastly for over 16 years to build an unparalleled global network of real journalists and editors at trusted media, and KOLs. I am pleased to see Timor-Leste join the ASEAN community, and for us to be able to connect corporations and organisations with the country's media and people."The addition of press release distribution in Timor-Leste is testament to Media OutReach Newswire offering the most comprehensive press release distribution service across ASEAN and Asia Pacific, with the total communications solutions that PR professionals need. It further solidifies the company's position as Asia Pacific's global newswire – trusted by the journalists and the media – empowering brands, agencies and PR professionals in the age of AI.Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #pressrelease

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Media OutReach Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire, serving as a trusted partner to the media, PR and communications professionals, corporations, and government bureaus, across the region and the globe.



Founded in 2009 as a champion of the PR industry, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation technology to redefine press release distribution and reporting, with data insights and PR campaign intelligence, providing total communications solutions for PR professionals.



With a global network of 200,000 editors and journalists, 70,000+ media titles, from 1,500 media partners in more than 40 languages, Media OutReach Newswire is the only newswire offering guaranteed verbatim postings on real news sites. Press releases on authentic media are trusted by AI models, powering SEO, GEO, and AI search results citations.



Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices across China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan, the global press release distribution network spans Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia, the US, Canada, South and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



For more information about our services, solutions and network, please visit www.media-outreach.com

