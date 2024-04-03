SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2024 - Following last year's resounding success, ICEX Spain, through the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy in Singapore, is excited to announce the launch of "Eat Spain Drink Spain Singapore 2024", a larger and more ambitious initiative to promote the exquisite and healthy Spanish cuisine in Singapore with 10 events of unique gastronomic experiences with Spanish flavour. This activity is going to be held between September the 15and October the 15This year, with an increased budget, the campaign expands to 10 exclusive events including wine dinners, tastings, showcookings, culinary demonstrations, and joint promotions with renowned Food & Beverage companies in Singapore.These activities will highlight the richness and diversity of Spanish cuisine, globally recognized as a cornerstone of the exquisite and healthy Mediterranean diet, associated with one of the world's longest life expectancies.Moreover, this year's campaign places special emphasis on promoting the 18 Singaporean restaurants bearing the Restaurants From Spain (RFS) seal, a guarantee of authenticity and quality in Spanish cooking. Further details regarding participating restaurants and can be found on the restaurants' websites.With the purpose of strengthening cultural and commercial ties between Spain and Singapore, "Eat Spain, Drink Spain 2024" campaign invites everyone to explore and enjoy the unparalleled culinary experience offered by Spanish cuisine.For more information about the campaign, check this link about last year's Eat Spain, Drink Spain (ESDS).Hashtag: #EATSPAINDRINKSPAIN #FOOD #RESTAURANTS #RESTAURANTSFROMSPAIN #RFS #SPANISHFOOD #CULINARYEXPERIENCE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"Restaurants from Spain (RFS)"

The "Restaurants from Spain" certificate is an instrument for the support and recognition of restaurant initiatives that are focused on Spanish cuisine and, by extension, the Spanish culture, guaranteeing the level of quality of these establishments. It recognizes and establishes quality standards and criteria for the consumer who is looking for quality Spanish cuisine, as well as models that can be followed by restaurateurs who may wish to offer Spanish cuisine in other parts of the world. All the restaurants that have the "Restaurants from Spain" certificate will share a feeling of Spanish gastronomy based on genuine roots, ingredients, recipes, and quality.





Advertisement





Advertisement

Awarded following a stringent selection process by a joint committee composed of official institutions and sectoral associations, chaired by ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, strongly linked to gastronomy such as the Royal Academy of Gastronomy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Regulatory Council for Jérez-Xérès-Sherry Wines D.O.P., INTERPORC, ASTUREX, the Spanish Wine Federation, Spanish Olive Oils Interprofessional and the REPSOL Guide,[MS1] the certificate will distinguish those establishments that outside Spain offer their diners not only Spanish products but also authentic quality Spanish cuisine, with a unique and differentiated image.The certification, which will be renewed annually, will have a direct and immediate impact on the HORECA channel, whose activity has been severely affected by the pandemic, by promoting greater knowledge of the restaurant in the country, boosting its occupation, and the dissemination of authentic quality Spanish cuisine.Besides the certification, the restaurant's team will receive specialized training in both gastronomy and Spanish wines, thus being able to expand the Spanish culinary offer available on the menu. And in parallel, the certificate will facilitate access to the restaurant, and therefore to the market, to a greater number of suppliers of Spanish products, which will boost the presence of Spanish food and wine around the world. ​