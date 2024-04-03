Guest of Honour Mr. Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of Parliament with Top CEOs, Top Employers, Top and Outstanding Brands at the CEO Summit & Award Ceremony at the Fullerton Hotel

Awardees at The Chatrium Grand Bangkok Hotel

TOP EMPLOYERS HONOURED FOR TRANSFORMING THE WORK ENVIRONMENT TO MEET CHANGING EMPLOYEE NEEDS IN SINGAPORE

Top Employers, Top Brands and Outstanding Brands are conferred with the title of the Best in Class

BRAND LEADERS ARE GLAD TO WIN THE HEARTS OF CONSUMERS

INSPIRING VISIONARIES SHAPING THE FUTURE: RECOGNIZING EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP

Top CEO Winners from Asia, Thailand and Outstanding Leaders from Thailand

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2024 - Following the success of the CEO Summit and Award Ceremony held at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore on the 15th of March, Influential Brands® extended its reach to Thailand, hosting another grand event at the Chatrium Grand Bangkok Hotel on the 1st of April, 2024. The events served as a platform to celebrate and acknowledge the innovative leaders and businesses in ASIA with the participation of more than 300 influential personalities, including top executives and entrepreneurs.As a regional company, Influential Brands celebrated Asia's Best in Class in Singapore and Thailand with a presence of more than 350 C-suite executives from leading companies from across the region such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and China.At the CEO Summit in Singapore, Mr. Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of Parliament, and Guest of Honour at the event, emphasised the need for adaptability in the face of evolving consumer needs and technological advancements. He stated, "." He urged business leaders to contribute to the emerging green economy, emphasizing that 'innovation becomes paramount.' Moreover, he emphasized the government's role in supporting businesses, facilitating innovation, and enhancing competitiveness to address sustainability challenges effectively. He stated, "T."Some of the esteemed Awardees recognised in Singapore include prominent Brands, such as: FairPrice Group and ZALORA.Ms. Elaine Heng, Deputy Group CEO and CEO Retail Business at FairPrice Group, said: "Mr. Achint Setia, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at ZALORA Group, said: "."At the grand event held at the Chatrium Grand Bangkok Hotel, Influential Brands and its Thailand's partner, Neo Target, proudly awarded the following esteemed individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to their respective industries. Some prominent awardees include Tops, Lotus's, Major Cineplex, Thai Life Insurance, Muang Thai Life Assurance, among other distinguished awardees.Backed by a robust anonymous employee survey with the participation of more than 15,000 employees, 10 companies are crowned "Asia's Top Employers". These organisations have not only exceeded industry standards but have also demonstrated a profound commitment to fostering meaningful employee engagement, establishing a strong alignment between employee and company culture, and implementing pertinent HR practices in the digital age.The Awardees are: Aspial Corporation (Lifestyle Retail), CGS International Securities Singapore (Financial Services), Declarators (Customs Permit Declaration & Courier Services), Income Insurance (Insurance), Klook (Travel and Experiences), LUXASIA (Luxury Beauty Retail & Distribution), NTUC LearningHub (Continuing Education & Training Institute), PlayFACTO School (Premium Student Care), Razer (Technology) and SATS (Cargo, Ground Handling and Food Solutions Provider) are lauded by their own employees through anonymous surveys as excellent employers.Ms. Carol Fong, Group Chief Executive Officer at CGS International Securities, said: "Ms. Angie Ng, Chief People Officer at Income Insurance Limited Singapore, said: "."Ms. April Wan, Global Head of Human Resources at Razer Inc. says: "."Mr. Kean Ng, CEO at Aspial Lifestyle Ltd. says: "."Ms. Cary S., Vice President People & Culture at Klook, says: "Backed by a robust market survey in Asia with the participation of 10,000 consumers, 50 companies are named the "Top Influential Brands".The Awardees by category are: E-Commerce: ZALORA, Tourism & Travel: Changi Airport Group, Gardens by the Bay, Retail: Marina Bay Sands, Fairprice Group, Chow Tai Fook, Lotus's, Tops, Insurance: Muang Thai Life Assurance, Thai Life Insurance, Food & Beverage: Auntie Anne's, Astons, Mister Donut, Din Tai Fung, Kopitiam, Old Chang Kee, Neo Garden, Polar, Harry's, Big Onion Catering, Fast moving consumer goods: Sadia, Chew's, Woh Hup, Cafe Pho, Fun-O, Tivoli, Education: MindChamps, NTUC LearningHub, PlayFACTO School, my first skool, Beauty & Health: A.M. aesthetics, AOz, Beijing Tong Ren Tang, Eu Yan Sang, Holistic Way, Others: Simmons, Ogawa, CarTimes, Cotto, Major Cineplex.Finally, based on their branding efforts to engage customers and provide an excellence experience, 4 companies were recognised as Outstanding brands. The Awardees are: FWD Insurance, The Curtain Boutique, South East Life Insurance, Arch Angel, La Glace, Lamina Digital.Mr. Henry Chu, Chief Executive Officer of Food Services (Kopitiam) at FairPrice Group, said: "."Mr. Justin Chen, CEO at PlayFACTO School, said: "The main highlight of the event in Singapore and Thailand was the recognition of the Top CEOs who were assessed based on their capacity to expand their business (local and international), financial performance, innovation and personal integrity.Three prominent CEOs were awarded as ASIA's Top CEO: Ms. Dione Song, CEO of Love Bonito and Mr. Choe Peng Sum, CEO of Pan Pacific Hotels Group and Mr. Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, Group CEO of Boon Rawd Brewery.Besides, eight business leaders were recognised as Top CEOs in Thailand, namely, Mr.Stephane Coum, CEO of Central Food Retail Co., Mr. Sara Lamsam CEO of Muang Thai Life Assurance PCL., Mr. Chai Chaiyawan, CEO of Thai Life Insurance PCL., Mr. Vitoon Sila-On, CEO of S&P Syndicate PCL., Mrs. Salisa Piboonswadi, Founder and CEO of Comets Intertrade Company Limited, Mr. Ban Kasemsap, Co-CEO of of SCGJWD Logistics PCL., Mr. Phoosak Hirunyatrakul, Managing Director of Bara Scientific Company Limited and Mr. Vitai Ratanakorn, President and CEO of Government Saving Bank.Based on her outstanding leadership capabilities and performance, the Outstanding Leader Award has been conferred to Ms. Pavarisa Chumvigrant, Chief Branding and Communications Officer of FWD Life Insurance PLC.Mrs. Vannee Leelavechbutr, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Neo Target, shared: "."Mr. Jorge Rodriguez, Managing Director of Influential Brands, said, "".Hashtag: #InfluentialBrands

About INFLUENTIAL BRANDS®

Influential Brands® is a think-tank, research and business recognition platform to celebrate "Champion of Excellence".



Deeply embedded in our beliefs, is the need to foster a culture that honours the exemplary practices of leading brands in Asia, as well as their commitment to distinction. We delight in rejoicing with organisations over their successful brand efforts that have added value and left significant impression in their respective industries. Through this, we hope to contribute to the knowledge pool of best practices so that companies can produce quality and meaningful brands that influence and impact our environment, living standard, lifestyles and future.



The Influential Brands family of brands comprises global and regional brands from more than 15 countries worldwide.



Website: www.influentialbrands.com Facebook page: Influential Brands Facebook.



