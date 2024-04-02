Recognise Citizens and Organisations for Contributions to Transforming Lives of Children

Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2024 - Save the Children Hong Kong announces the launch of the inaugural. As an organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of children and with over 100 years of experience worldwide, Save the Children is celebrating its 15th anniversary in Hong Kong and introducing their Children's Champion Award, to pay tribute to individuals and organisations, and inspire people from all walks of life to bring a brighter future to children.This prestigious award is the first of its kind, aiming to recognise outstanding contributions to children in Hong Kong and around the world, particularly in the areas of health, education, and protection. The Children's Champion Award features three distinct categories:1., which recognises the contributions of the younger generation aged 35 or below;2.that recognises individuals aged 36 or above3., which recognises corporates and philanthropic foundations that have made exceptional contributions to childrenWith a judging panel composed of well-recognised figures from diverse sectors of society and support from different organisations, the award represents a collective effort and a shared commitment to improving the lives of children. The panel brings a wealth of expertise and experience to ensure a comprehensive and fair evaluation process.The distinguished members of the judging panel include:· Prof. Annie Tam, GBS, JPAdjunct Professor, Department of Social Work and Social Administration, The University of Hong Kong· Dr. Hon Tik Chi Yuen, SBS, JPLegislative Councilor (Social Welfare)· Dr. Phyllis ChanHonorary Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, LKS Medical Faculty, University of Hong Kong· Ms. Carol SzetoCEO of Save the Children Hong KongFor 15 years, Save the Children Hong Kong has been at the forefront of empowering children to transform their future, building on the work of Save the Children global movement that has spanned over 100 years and in about 120 countries. From creating opportunities for children to learn and play, to protecting them from harm and abuse, and providing life-saving essential supplies during humanitarian emergencies, Save the Children is shaping a brighter tomorrow for the most vulnerable children. The Children's Champion Award, a highlight of their anniversary celebration, recognises the changemakers from all walks of life who have made a remarkable impact and showcases their unwavering commitment to this ongoing journey of empowering children, with every step taken to create a better future we shared.Nominate deserving individuals or corporations for the Children's Champion Award by Save the Children Hong Kong to recognise their efforts for children while inspiring others to follow their footsteps to foster positive change for children. Nomination is free of charge, do not miss the chance.For more information about the Children's Champion Award and to learn more about Save the Children Hong Kong's work, please visit our website at https://savethechildren.org.hk/en/childrens-champion-award/ . Discover inspiring stories, learn about our initiatives, and find out how you can get involved in creating a brighter future for children.Hashtag: #SavetheChildrenHongKong #ChildrensChampionAward #Children

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Save the Children Hong Kong

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In Hong Kong and around the world, we do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfil their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, we are the world's first and leading independent children's organisation – transforming lives and the future we share.



Established in 2009, Save the Children Hong Kong is part of the global movement which operates in around 120 countries. We work with children, families, schools, communities and our supporters to deliver lasting change for children in Hong Kong and around the world.Visit our website, or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube.



Advertisement