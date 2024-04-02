HDBank has announced its audited financial statements for 2023, which show it achieved its best ever results. — Photo courtesy of HD Bank

HCM CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2024 - The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank ( HDBank - stock code: HDB) on March 29 announced its 2023 audited financial statements, which show it achieved its best ever results with pre-tax profit exceeding VND13 trillion (US$524 million), an increase of 26.8%, further consolidating its rapid and steady growth.In the past 10 years HDBank has achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 49.1%.Profitability ratio ROA is 2% and ROE is 24.2%, both higher than last year and keeping HDBank among the group of leading banks in these crucial indicators.Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 12.6% is equal to 150% of the ratio stipulated for the banking industry under Basel II norms. Its non-performing loan ratio is only 1.5% and other prudential indicators are all positive.As of December 31, 2023, HDBank's total assets were worth over VND602 trillion ($24.3 billion), up 44.7% from a year earlier.Deposits were up 46.5% at VND537 trillion ($21.6 billion), and the consolidated credit balance was 353 trillion ($14.2 billion), up 31.8%.To maintain sustainable growth momentum, on one hand HDBank is steadfast in its strategic focus on multi-purpose retail, small and medium enterprises and consumer finance, and on the other proactively adopts the best international standards for modern banking management.In 2023 the bank pioneered upgrading to Basel III international governance standards and embracing an environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.HDBank is the first in Vietnam to publish an ESG report in 2024 as part of its efforts to help Vietnam achieve its commitment of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions.HD SAISON Finance Co. Ltd., a joint venture with a Japanese partner, achieved leading business results in terms of profit and safety among financial companies.In addition to vibrant business activities, HDBank has also discharged its social responsibility through meaningful programmes nationwide.HDBank was honoured with many prestigious awards in the past year such as the ASEAN Business Awards 2023 - Digital Innovation Award by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, Board of The Year awarded by the Vietnam Institute of directors (VIOD), and Best Retail Bank in Vietnam in 2023.The bank also won award for Listed Companies with Best Orgnisation of Annual General Meeting by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Hanoi Stock Exchange and Investment Review newspaper.Hashtag: #HDBank

About HDBank

HDBank stands as one of Vietnam's prominent financial institutions, deeply committed to promoting ESG, sustainable development, innovation, and development.



The bank's mission is to offer financial solutions that enable both individuals and businesses to thrive and prosper.





