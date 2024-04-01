Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2024 - Nord Pacific Medical has launched across the East Asian market, building upon sister company Andaman Medical's legacy by offering across-the-board regulatory and market access support for manufacturers and distributors of medical devices and in vitro diagnostics (IVD).With four offices across Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, Nord Pacific Medical will offer regulatory and market access services such as device registration, local authorized representative services, post-market surveillance, regulatory intelligence, and importation."The launch of Nord Pacific Medical to our portfolio of companies is another step towards our ambition to become the number one partner for medical device and IVD regulatory outsourcing in Asia," said Nord Pacific Medical founder and CEO Mourad Kholti.The expansion is a welcome development for medical devices and IVD manufacturers that are looking to tap the fast-growing East Asian markets with the help of a dedicated partner in navigating their regulatory and market access challenges.Comprising in-house experts who stay up-to-date with regulatory changes for each market, Nord Pacific Medical is ideally positioned to serve medical devices and IVD manufacturers as a one-stop shop for regulatory affairs and logistics solutions."Our mission is to help manufacturers and distributors bring the latest and greatest advancements in healthcare technology to the forefront, ensuring that patients receive the highest-quality care possible," said Mourad Kholti.

ABOUT NORD PACIFIC MEDICAL

Nord Pacific Medical is at the forefront of regulatory excellence in the medical devices and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) industry. Building on Andaman Medical's legacy, Nord Pacific Medical offers seamless integration into the East Asian market with services including device registration, local authorized representative services, and QMS compliance with ISO 13485 certification. With offices across Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, we ensure a broad market access spanning 11 Asian countries. Our comprehensive suite of services includes everything from device registration to market access strategies for a seamless and efficient pathway for your products.



