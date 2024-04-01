Floorrich's latest launch, SPCPlus, stands out in the market with its unique synchronised texture technology that creates a stunning aesthetic in homes.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2024 -Floorrich Global Pte. Ltd. announces the launch of its groundbreaking SPCPlus flooring in commemoration of its 15-year anniversary.The launch marks yet another milestone for the leading Singaporean flooring specialist as they continue to solidify their position at the forefront of the flooring industry. “Our 15th anniversary is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional flooring products and services,” says Andrew Goh, Founder of Floorrich Global“We are thrilled to celebrate this occasion with the launch of SPCPlus, a revolutionary product that pushes the boundaries of design and functionality.”Over the past decade and a half, Floorrich has established itself as a trusted partner for homeowners, real estate contractors, and interior designers across Singapore. Their extensive portfolio spans residential projects, commercial spaces, and even government BTO initiatives. Floorrich is renowned for delivering exceptional quality across a wide range of flooring solutions, including LVT and SPC vinyl flooring, engineered wood, solid timber, and indoor and outdoor decking.SPCPlus stands out in the market with its unique synchronised texture technology. This advanced technology creates a stunning visual and tactile match between the wood grain design layer and the textured surface. The result is an incredibly realistic and luxurious flooring experience that surpasses traditional SPC options.Furthermore, SPCPlus boasts a superior stain-resistant coating. This innovative feature makes it ideal for high-traffic areas and households with pets or young children. Spills and messes are easily cleaned up, ensuring long-lasting beauty and ease of maintenance.FirmaSPCPlus is the next generation of SPC flooring, boasting synchronised textured technology. The embossed wood grain texture perfectly matches the printed wood grain design, creating a realistic look and feel that rivals real wood. Made with eco-friendly materials, FirmaSPCPlus is not only beautiful and durable, but also minimises exposure to harmful chemicals. This low-maintenance flooring option is ideal for busy households and commercial spaces, with superior scratch and dent resistance and a simple installation process.Hashtag: #floorrich #floorrichsg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT FLOORRICH

Floorrich is the leading flooring company for any wood and vinyl flooring requirements in Singapore. We have maintained credibility by providing only the best vinyl and wood flooring solutions for residential and commercial properties for over a decade. Our undeniable track record over the years has earned us our reputation as one of the nation’s leading, one-stop flooring providers.



As we prioritize the health and safety of all our users, all of our products are safe, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly! Our range of products includes LVT and SPC Vinyl Flooring, Engineered Wood, Solid Timber, and Indoor and Outdoor Decking. Furthermore, our exceptional workmanship is guaranteed by a 5-year commercial flooring warranty and a 10-year residential flooring warranty.



Floorrich Global Pte. Ltd. is a leading flooring specialist in Singapore, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality flooring products and services. With over 15 years of experience, Floorrich is renowned for its commitment to quality, expertise, and exceptional customer service.



For more information about Floorrich Global Pte. Ltd., please visit their website at https://www.floorrich.com.



