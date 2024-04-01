Indulge in a skincare experience with your furry companion featuring "ReFa's fine bubble shower" in our dog-friendly rooms available from April 8 (Monday) through August 31 (Saturday), 2024

Advertisement

Dog Shower Room: ReFa FINE BUBBLE U

Guest Bathroom: ReFa FINE BUBBLE DIA 120

Powder Room - ReFa BEAUTECH DRYER SMART, ReFa STRAIGHT IRON PRO, ReFa CARAT RAY

Available for rental upon request: ReFa FINE BUBBLE FIT

* For product details, please visit https://www.refa.net/en/item/

Advertisement

[email protected]

TOKYO, JAPAN - ACN Newswire - 01 April 2024 -Conveniently located between Tokyo and Kyoto, Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort & Spa, nestled amidst the abundant nature of Hakone is delighted to announce its new dog-friendly rooms featuring dedicated dog shower facilities and guest bathrooms equipped with "ReFa's fine bubble shower". This limited-time offer presents guests with a unique opportunity to enjoy a wellness-focused stay, catering to the needs of both owners and their beloved dogs. The use of "ReFa FINE BUBBLE U" as a shower for dogs, marks the first of its kind in accommodations nationwide.Since its opening in 2006, Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort & Spa has been dedicated to providing facilities and services that allow guests to enjoy their stay with their beloved dogs, recognizing them as cherished members of the family even while traveling. With six specially equipped dog-friendly rooms, guests can experience a homely stay with their furry friend.In light of the recent findings by MTG Co., Ltd., a company manufacturing and selling beauty showers equipped with Japanese fine bubble technology, regarding the effectiveness of fine bubbles in addressing canine atopic dermatitis, we have installed the latest shower head "ReFa FINE BUBBLE U," in the dog-friendly rooms on a limited-time basis. This initiative aims to provide a "wellness" experience that promotes healthy skin for our furry friends. Additionally, in the guest bathrooms, we have introduced the "ReFa FINE BUBBLE DIA 120" providing a showering experience that embraces the entire body, ensuring guests enjoy a supremely relaxing shower time. Furthermore, a range of ReFa beauty products are also available in the guest rooms, catering to skincare and haircare needs. We welcome you to Hakone to indulge in a wellbeing retreat with your beloved dog in our dog-friendly rooms.Limited-Time Offer: ReFa Products Equipped Dog-Friendly RoomsOffer Period: April 8, 2024 (Monday) to August 31, 2024 (Saturday)Location: Dog-Friendly Rooms (All 6 rooms)ReFa Offerings:Dog-Friendly Room Hotel Service:With a high level of substantial equipment and service, you can enjoy your stay together with your pet dog. For service details, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/japan/hyatt-regency-hakone-resort-and-spa/hakhr/home/dog-friendly For Reservations and Inquiries:TEL: +81 460 82 2000FAX: +81 460 82 2001Email: [email protected] URL: hakone.regency.hyatt.com

Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa is nestled in the foothills of the Gora mountains, renowned as one of Japan's leading hot spring resorts, just an hour and a half from the center of Tokyo. With warm, welcoming service that feels like home, the hotel offers 80 spacious rooms starting at 56 square meters, including dog-friendly rooms. It features a cozy Living Room with an open log fireplace, Dining Room - Western Cuisine, Dining Room - Sushi, a private dining room, and the signature Spa IZUMI, along with spacious onsen baths. For more information, visit hakone.regency.hyatt.com or follow us @hyattregencyhakone on Facebook and Instagram.The Hyatt Regency brand is a global collection of hotels and resorts found in more than 200 locations in over 40 countries around the world. The depth and breadth of this diverse portfolio, from expansive resorts to urban city centers, is a testament to the brand's evolutionary spirit. For more than 50 years, the Hyatt Regency brand has championed fresh perspectives and enriching experiences, while its forward-thinking philosophy provides guests with inviting spaces that bring people together and foster a spirit of community. As a hospitality original, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts are founded on openness—our colleagues consistently serve with open minds and open hearts to deliver unforgettable celebrations, effortless relaxation and notable culinary experiences alongside expert meetings and technology-enabled collaboration. The brand prides itself on an everlasting reputation for insightful care—one that welcomes all people across all countries and cultures, generation after generation.ReFa is a pioneering beauty brand redefining traditional beauty with its "VITAL BEAUTY" concept. Their mission is to explore the pleasure of beauty that transcends conventional boundaries of time, space, and gender, offering customers limitless possibilities. Explore more about ReFa at the website: https://www.refa.net/en/ Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort & SpaSales & Marketing DepartmentHiroko Nara

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.