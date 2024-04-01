Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2024 – Babies Bliss is proud to announce the celebration of its 5-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its mission to empower couples on their fertility journey.As part of the celebration, Babies Bliss is offering a special one-time 20% discount on its thermal wellness therapy as a way to give back to those who have supported its growth. Clients can contact Babies Bliss at 86140898 via WhatsApp or fill out a consultation form at https://www.babiesbliss.com.sg/consultation/ to redeem this promotion.This occasion also provides Babies Bliss with the opportunity to reflect on the centre’s journey and strengthen its relationships with its clients.Established in 2019, Babies Bliss dedicates itself to providing compassionate care, holistic treatments, and fertility support services to those navigating the challenges of infertility and reproductive health. Over the past 5 years, the centre has provided over 5000 fertility support sessions to help numerous couples achieve their lifelong dreams of starting a family in Singapore.“During IVF, my husband and I discovered that we both have fertility issues that affected our chances of conceiving. This discovery left us shattered and disheartened. We were close to giving up before I chanced upon Babies Bliss through an Instagram post and contacted the centre for a fertility consultation. After heeding Angelia’s advice regarding my diet, diligently practising the fertility yoga poses she recommended, and receiving regular fertility massages at Babies Bliss for about 8 months, I finally got pregnant in the first round of frozen transfer after undergoing another round of IVF,” said Ms Emanuel, a client of Babies Bliss, who had tried diligently for six years to conceive a child.Over this period, Babies Bliss has also broadened its range of services to better serve its clients’ needs. To aid couples as they embark on their fertility journey, the centre introduced a non-invasive, evidence-based, adjunct therapy, termed Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), to help men and women get their reproductive systems in optimal health before trying for a baby.In addition, the centre expanded upon its fertility massages to provide new mothers with a postnatal massage therapy designed to enhance blood flow and relieve tension in the muscles used during labour and after birth, preparing the body for recovery and improving their overall well-being.“As Singapore’s total fertility rate falls to a historic low of 0.97 in 2023 , it is more pivotal than ever for us to extend our support to those dealing with fertility issues. At Babies Bliss, we aim to offer something different and more caring for women facing infertility, with our approach focused on helping clients develop a holistic lifestyle rather than just relying on conventional methods.”, said Angelia Ng, founder of Babies Bliss.Looking ahead, Babies Bliss remains committed to its mission of empowering fertility wellness and supporting individuals and couples in achieving their family-building goals.“As we commemorate our 5-year anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to providing compassionate care and personalised support to individuals and couples on their fertility journey.”, added Angelia. “We are excited about the future and the opportunity to further expand our impact in supporting fertility wellness.”For more information about the centre and its services, please visit its website or contact Angelia Ng, founder of Babies Bliss Fertility Wellness.Hashtag: #fertilitymassagesingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Babies Bliss

Established by Angelia Ng, a leading fertility specialist with more than 19 years of experience in the industry, Babies Bliss is a fertility wellness centre that provides comprehensive fertility support services to help couples in Singapore deal with their infertility issues.



Advertisement