BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2024 - On March 31, the 2024 China-ASEAN Youth Culture Week and the 7th China-ASEAN Youth Symposium, themed "Youth Practice in Mutual Learning and Exchange among Civilizations," were successfully concluded in Beijing. Over four days, more than a hundred youth delegates from China and ASEAN countries participated in a series of events including the opening ceremony, the launch of "I Show ASEAN": China-ASEAN Youth Story Collection, Roundtable Forums, Academic Sessions, Citywalk, Chine-ASEAN Fusion Kitchen, and Cultural Night.During the opening ceremony, Vice President of China International Communications Group (CICG), Lu Cairong, Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia, Svay Nakry, Executive Director of the ASEAN University Network(AUN), Dr. Choltis Dhirathiti, Senior Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia, Destry Damayanti, Ambassador of Singapore to China, Peter Tan, and President of Peking University Alumni Malaysian, Nai Chen Huang, delivered speeches, expressing their hopes for enhanced communication and cooperation among youth from all nations, injecting vitality into China-ASEAN relations, and wishing for the success of the event.Yong Kaiqing, a representative of China-ASEAN youth, advocated mutual respect for diverse cultures, seeking resonance in diversity, promoting regional dialogue and cooperation, voicing opinions in regional affairs and policy-making, and contributing to cultural exchange and mutual learning.During the launch ceremony of "I Show ASEAN": China-ASEAN Youth Story Collection, six foreign employees from Chinese enterprises in ASEAN countries shared their perspectives on the China-ASEAN community with a shared future, narrating stories of their involvement in ASEAN projects, mutual benefits between China and ASEAN people, and cultural integration from a personal angle.Two roundtable forums focused on "How can China-ASEAN youth promote inter-cultural exchange in the region?" and "How has emerging technology reshaped the social lives and experiences of youth in the ASEAN-China region?" respectively. Participants discussed the leadership role of youth in cultural exchange, and educational reforms amid technological developments, emphasizing the crucial role of youth in bridging China and ASEAN through cooperation and the impact of scientific and technological development on the younger generation.During the academic sessions, each youth representative chose one of the five major themes: Food, Culture, Earth, Technology and Development, engaging in in-depth deliberations and heated discussions, proposing corresponding solutions from a youth perspective.Throughout the cultural week, China-ASEAN youth representatives also participated in various cultural exchange activities, visited the Railway Engineering Corps Memorial Hall, Chinese Medicine Cultural Center of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, China-ASEAN Environmental Cooperation Center, and the Food and Agricultural Organization Representation Office in China, experiencing the similarities and differences between Chinese and ASEAN cultures firsthand. In the China-ASEAN Fusion Kitchen, representatives showcased their creativity by preparing unique fusion cuisine blending Chinese and ASEAN flavors. At the Cultural Night themed "Balik Kampung" (Return to Hometown), youth delegates experienced the unique "kampung spirit", sampling Southeast Asian delicacies and enjoying exciting live performances. During the Citywalk, youth delegates embarked on a vibrant journey through Beijing, experiencing the unique charm of Chinese culture.2024 marks the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges. The event was jointly organized by the Center for International Cultural Communication(CICC), the Southeast Asian Association of Peking University(SAAPKU), the Institute of Area Studies, Peking University(PKUIAS), and Boya Group, aiming to provide a platform for China-ASEAN youth to deepen mutual understanding and friendship and further promote the development of China-ASEAN relations through the power of youth.Hashtag: #CICC

