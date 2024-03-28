Advertisement

Boca Raton, Florida - Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024 - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX), a lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has signed definitive investment and offtake agreements with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") which the Company considers as strong validation of its project and team. Mitsui is purchasing US$ 30,000,000 in common shares of Atlas Lithium at a 10% premium to the 5-day VWAP (the "Strategic Investment") and at the same time entering into an Offtake Agreement (the "Offtake") for the future purchase of 15,000 tons of lithium concentrate from Phase 1 and 60,000 tons per year for five years from Phase 2 of Atlas Lithium's soon to be producing Neves Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley. The Strategic Investment provides Atlas Lithium with immediately available funds to continue its rapid development towards revenue generation with the production and sale of high-quality, low cost, environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate.Mitsui and Atlas Lithium entered a Memorandum of Understanding as announced in January 2023 and the two companies have since developed a close rapport which has included multiple due diligence visits by Mitsui executives and technical experts to the Company's project, and visits by Atlas Lithium's management to several of Mitsui's offices in Brazil, the United States, Canada, and Japan. The Strategic Investment is a culmination of the mutual interest in growing Atlas Lithium. It delivers additional financing to allow Atlas Lithium to continue to aggressively advance its development towards operation of an open pit lithium mine and spodumene concentrating facility by the fourth quarter of 2024. Mitsui has a strong presence in Brazil dating from 1960 and a long history of profitable mining investments in the country."Today marks a significant milestone for Atlas Lithium as we progress towards our goal of becoming a key lithium supplier to the global EV battery materials supply chain. Mitsui's investment reflects confidence in our team, assets, and business model," stated Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman of Atlas Lithium. "I am honored and humbled to be here in Tokyo signing this historical agreement for Atlas Lithium that will undoubtedly result in great value creation for our shareholders. I have watched the relationship of our companies grow and I believe that this partnership with Mitsui strengthens Atlas Lithium substantially."Signing Ceremony with Marc Fogassa, Atlas Lithium CEO and Chairman, and Akinobu Hashimoto, General Manager, Mitsui's New Metals & Aluminum Division.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Atlas Lithium Management Joined by Mitsui Senior Executives, Including Tetsuya Fukuda, Chief Operating Officer, Mineral & Metal Resources Business Unit, and Masaya Inamuro, General Manager, Corporate Planning & Strategy Division.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Closing of the investment is expected within ten days, subject to customary approvals. Additional details are provided on a Form 8-K form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Atlas Lithium's advisor is Goldman Sachs & Co. and its legal counsel is DLA Piper U.S. Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-known lithium district in the state of Minas Gerais. In addition, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for other battery and critical metals including nickel, rare earths, titanium, graphite, and copper. The Company also owns equity stakes in Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).Mitsui & Co. is a global trading and investment company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries. The company identifies, develops, and grows its businesses in partnership with a global network of trusted partners including world leading companies, combining its geographic and cross-industry strengths to create long-term sustainable value for its stakeholders. Mitsui has set three key strategic initiatives for its current Medium-term Management Plan: supporting industries to grow and evolve with stable supplies of resources and materials, and providing infrastructure; promoting a global transition to low-carbon and renewable energy; and empowering people to lead healthy lives through the delivery of quality healthcare and access to good nutrition. Visit www.mitsui.com for more information.This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 