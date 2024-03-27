Expanded wet zone, elevated 360 water splashing experience, stage effects and soundscapes bringing you another summer blast drenched in fun!

Public tickets sale commences immediately after early bird tickets are sold out. Stay tuned!

A. Early Bird - available in two categories:

[GA] Early bird 1-Day Pass HK$780

[GA] Early bird 2-Day Pass HK$1,280

[VIP] Early bird 1-Day Pass HK$1,680

[VIP] Early bird 2-Day Pass HK$2,680

B. Public Sale Tickets - available in two categories:

[GA] 1-Day Pass HK$980

[GA] 2-Day Pass HK$1,580

[VIP] 1-Day Pass HK$1,880

[VIP] 2-Day Pass HK$2,880

C. Hotel Package:

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - The World's First and Wettest Party "S2O Songkran Music Festival" debuted in Hong Kong last year, attracting over 23,500 festivalists from around the city and overseas to an event drenched in fun, taking social media by storm, and becoming talk of the town! This year, "S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival" will return with explosive fanfare on June 8th and 9th - the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend - at the Central Harbourfront Event Space. Once again, the Central skyline and Victoria Harbour will radiate and infuse a new surge of energy into Hong Kong, rolling out this summer's most exhilarating event for all "to see and be seen"!Originated in Thailand, the world's first water music festival 'S2O Songkran Music Festival' is the dreamwork of Woody Milintachinda, one of Thailand's top influencers and famous talk show host, and Pulin Milintachinda, his brother and former diplomat. S2O is a brilliant fusion between the water-sprinkling rituals of Songkran – the traditional Thai celebration for washing away bad luck and embracing the new year, and high-energy of pulsating electronic dance and pop music, drawing tens of thousands of fans every year from worldwide.Against a backdrop of iconic landmarks showcased through the Central Harbourfront - Victoria Harbour and its cityscapes, festivalists will get soaked in celebrative vibes of our metropolis, an experience unique to S2O Hong Kong! The comeback of S2O also garnered the enthusiastic support of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Brand Hong Kong, Hong Kong International Airport and Tourism Authority of Thailand; while Hong Kong International Airport will also show their supports through giving out air tickets to locals and tourists (details will be announced later)! Riding on the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend, it aims to attract visitors from Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and especially the near-by Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau for an immersive, refreshing and accessible EDM sensation amidst the scorching summer heat.To enhance audience experience, the highly-acclaimed S2O Festival returns this year with an augmented wet zone area and amplified effects in water, stage and sounds: the main stage is themed with "Hydro Reactor" to create energy through water. S2O's exclusive "360° water splashing system" will be greatly enhanced to render an array of new patterns to synchronize with electrifying rhythms performed by the world's top 100, international DJs. Fans will be submerged in a 360° experience with 200,000 litres of water per day as if they were partying in yellow, red and black rainstorms. Calling all party-loving, dance-addicted and fashion-forward boys and girls of Gen Y and Z. Rock your daring outfits and flaunt your chiseled figures as you dive into the wildest, trendiest summer splash bash!At the cozy, dry "Summer Beats Zone" will see the addition of Rap Shows & Dance Battles. Rappers and street dance enthusiasts from around the world, as well as local talents, are invited to showcase their skills and engage in friendly competition on the stage. With the powerful beats from local DJs, the atmosphere at the battles is bound to be electrifying!The highly popular Glam Zone and Food Village from last year will make a comeback, ensuring that all the stylish men and women can confidently maintain their best looks even after getting wet. You can even enhance your appearance with dazzling hairstyles or party-ready sparkling makeup to shine at S2O! After getting dolled up, don't forget to visit the various food booths to satisfy your cravings and different set ups by sponsors for numerous funs. More details will be announced soon.In addition to the GA and VIP tickets, S2O Hong Kong also offers a "Royal Family" VVIP package for distinguished guests to "Party like Royal": to dance, party and drink-till-you-drop with friends, or to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries in their own private box while enjoying the Victoria Harbour view! The VVIP Package includes exclusive entrance, a private butler, top-tier beverage, VVIP restroom, changing room and storage and more, allowing guests indulge into a royal-class hospitality. The top Royal King package comes with a jacuzzi, adding a unique and luxurious experience that is sure to impress. There are 3 different VVIP boxes available, suitable for different group sizes and requirements. VIP Premium Package is also introduced this year for a small group of BFFs & Bros to hang out together! For more information and to make a reservation, please contact [email protected] Each person can purchase up to 8 tickets.For early bird ticket, please visit: https://s.klook.com/c/JXQ6KBJny2 * Access to general areas and wet zone*Access to VIP entrance, VIP dry zone, VIP storage and VIP restrooms, in addition to general areas and wet zone*Access to general areas and wet zone*Access to VIP entrance, VIP dry zone, VIP storage and VIP restrooms, in addition to general areas and wet zoneS2O Hong Kong [GA] 2-Day Pass x 2Hotel Room x 1 for 2 nights + 1 x Round Trip Free Flight Ticket sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport^^ Round trip tickets are only available for selected departure locations on a first-come-first-served basis, with limited quotas, while stocks last.Dates : June 8 & 9 2024 (Sat & Sun)Hours : Door opens: 1:00pmPerformances: 2:00pm – 11:00pmPlace : Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central*Entrance at Tamar Park, AdmiraltyAdmission : Aged 18 or aboveWebpage : www.s2ohongkong.com Facebook Page : www.facebook.com/s2ohongkong IG page : https://www.instagram.com/S2Ohongkong Hashtag: #S2OHongKong2024 #S2Ohongkong #S2O2024 #TheWorldsWettestParty #TheHottestSummerPartyinTown

About S2O

Songkran is Thailand's annual New Year celebration, also known as the biggest water fight in the world – with water sprinkling rituals to wash away bad luck and to welcome a new start. Taking place in April each year as the world's biggest Songkran celebration, S2O Songkran Music Festival debuted in 2015 in Bangkok, and since then had outreached abroad becoming a one-of-a-kind annual festival experience, attracting tens of thousands of fans worldwide, spreading across Asia to Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong!



Party guests will immerse in a world of music, water and lights, enjoy high-energy performances by world-renowned DJs and top celebrities with stunning visual effects and a 360° water splashing experience.



Webpage : www.s2ofestival.com/

Facebook Page : www.facebook.com/s2ofestival

IG page : www.instagram.com/s2ofestival/



About 6DX Production

6DX is a culture and entertainment production company, specialized in organizing and hosting an array of events and experiences that cultivate, entertain and inspire. We strive to connect by bringing unique cultural and entertainment projects to Hong Kong and Asia from worldwide, at the same time supporting local performing arts. Our goal is to develop distinctive brand value and IP content, and by outreaching to other Asian regions, we create new experiences through amalgamation of culture, entertainment and technology for Hong Kong and other Asian cities.



