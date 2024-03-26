New award categories in Civil Project to recognise local infrastructure teams and experts

Date

Item

20 March 2024 (Wednesday)

Open for nomination

7 June 2024 (Friday) 5pm

Nomination close

17 August 2024 (Saturday) and

24 August 2024 (Saturday)

Team presentation to the jury panel

Mid-September 2024

Finalist announcement

18 November 2024 (Monday)

HKICM 27th Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2024 Presentation Ceremony



Contract value of nominated projects must exceed HKD200 billion

Nominated teams are required to enroll in all the following six individual categories (A to F)

Only one Grand Award will be presented in each category. Other shortlisted projects will be presented with Distinction / Merits.

Construction Manager Award Site Manager Award Technical Manager Engineer Award EHS Officer Award Construction Supervisor Award

Contract value of nominated projects must exceed HKD200 billion

Nominated teams are required to enroll in all the following five individual categories (A to E)

Only one Grand Award will be presented in each category. Other shortlisted projects will be presented with Distinction / Merits.

Construction Manager Award Site Manager Award Engineer Award EHS Officer Award Construction Supervisor Award

Young construction manager (born after 7 June 1984) who has taken a leading role in project management and has outstanding performance.

To be appointed by HKICM to honour the recipient's contribution to the industry

Advertisement

Mr. Michael FONG, JP, Director of Civil Engineering & Development, Civil Engineering & Development Department

Prof Jack Cheng, Associate Head of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Associate Head of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Mr Alex HO, Director – Industry Development, Construction Industry Council

Director – Industry Development, Construction Industry Council Mr LEUNG Siu Kong, Eddie. Principal of Government Engineering/Railway Development, Government Engineering/Railway Development

Principal of Government Engineering/Railway Development, Government Engineering/Railway Development M r MOK Wing Cheong, JP, Director of Drainage Services, Drainage Services Department

Director of Drainage Services, Drainage Services Department Ir Simon NG, Chairman of Civil Division, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

Chairman of Civil Division, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Prof C S Poon, Head of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Ms. YU Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department

Mr CHONG Kin Lit Paul, BBS, MH, Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited

Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited Sr Eddie LAM, MH, President, The Hong Kong Construction Association

President, The Hong Kong Construction Association S r Robin Leung, Senior Vice-President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Senior Vice-President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Mr LI Kiu Yin, Michael, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department

Cr Terence MANG, President, The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers Ir Prof Michael YAM, Head of Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Head of Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Ir Tony ZA Wai Gin, Chairman of Building Division, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2024 - Organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("HKICM"), the biennial 5"Construction Management Awards 2024" (CMA) is open for nomination until 7 June 2024. In additional to conventional award categories in building projects, CMA this year has introduced new categories into recognise teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to all kinds of local infrastructure civil works and projects.Since its inauguration in 2015, CMA has been driving the development of professionalism in the industry and attracting newcomers through recognising professionals from the wider industry such as construction managers, site managers and engineers. It has received overwhelming attention and attracted high quality submissions from contesting parties. In its fifth edition this year, CMA has raised its bar again with the aim of pushing the boundaries of industry experts and standards.Based on government predictions, the total expenses on construction works in the next few years by public and private sectors will reach HKD300 billion p.a., indicating a strong demand in manpower and volume. Construction Management Awards 2024 has introduced new team and individual award categories in civil projects to recognise the contributions by professional experts and encourage the sharing of best practices and knowledge. These categories accept nominations from all kinds of civil projects, including public works and all infrastructure construction, with a total contract value of over HKD200 billion to reflect project complexity and exceptional requirements.The Excellent Construction Team Award has earned extensive regards from the industry over the past few CMA editions. In this edition the Award will focus on building projects with a contract value of over HKD200 billion to reflect the needs of local urban development in the next few years., President of Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers mentions, "The Government's enthusiasm in launching various urban development and infrastructure projects means that Hong Kong will kick off different kinds of works projects in the very near future. Through these awards, HKICM recognises outstanding professionals and management teams who have played key roles in the construction industry, thereby raising the overall standard of the industry and increasing the visibility of construction professionals, which ultimately attracts more talents to drive the long-term development of Hong Kong."The Construction Management Awards 2024 is now open for nominations to the following individual and team categories.Individual award categories open for nomination:Individual award categories open for nomination:(in alphabetical order of surnames):(in alphabetical order of surnames):For more information about the award, eligibility and nomination, please visit: https://hkicm-cma.com/ Hashtag: #HKICM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Established in 1997 with the sovereignty handover, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("Institute" or "HKICM") is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. As of 1 August 2021, the number of HKICM members reached 3,235, of which 1,211 were Corporate Members (including Fellows and Members).



Our objectives are to secure the advancement and facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and expertise which constitutes and promotes the practice of and professionalism in construction management. The works of the Institute include setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing rules of conduct, promoting Registered Construction Managers and Construction Supervisors and promulgating the recognition of professional site supervisors. We believe that all construction sites need to be managed by registered professional construction managers to ensure compliance of operation with government laws, safety and environmental protection requirements. In order to improve the professional standard of technical personnel in an orderly manner, the government needs to register and recognize the professional qualifications of site supervisors.



Advertisement