



Runners competed under three categories – 5 km, 13 km and 19 km, all enjoying the spectacular view of the Tai Lam Chung Reservoir, commonly known as the 'Thousand Islands Lake'. The runners were joined by spectators on the course and at the finish line. The Goodman Healthy Hike & Run promotes the beautiful hiking trails around Hong Kong and supports environmental initiatives such as 'leave no trace'.



Race Results



The results reflected a tight race across all categories. In the 19 km run, Leung from Hong Kong and Hedou from France were crowned champions with a winning time of 1 hour 37 minutes 10 seconds and 1 hour 49 minutes 5 seconds respectively.



Advertisement Leung couldn't hide his excitement as he secured the title. ''Running on this picturesque trail was a privilege and I savoured every moment, '' he said. "The race brought together a group of competitors and it's an honour to stand at the top. The course marking was excellent and very happy with the great organization'' said Leung.



Reflecting on her victory in the women's 19 km run, Hedou said, ''The energy of the people around me motiving me at the start, the beauty of the trail fuelled to the end really helped me. I did the Goodman race last year and came 2nd, so this year getting the win is extra special. The Tai Lam trails around the reservoir in this part of Hong Kong's trails are truly remarkable, and I'm grateful to compete on such a stunning course.''



Run Responsibly and Sustainably



To enhance the enjoyment of the hike and run journey while minimizing waste, the organisers provided fruit, biscuits, energy bars, sandwiches and water at various checkpoints and the finish line, with runners required to bring their own water bottles & flasks to refill on the way.



Under the 'leave no trace' initiative, the equivalent of 1200 paper cups were saved during this year's event and 9 bags of waste were recycled.



Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China at Goodman Group, said: ''Congratulations to the winners and all the participants for a great race. Well done to Action Asia for once again hosting this incredible event with such an impressive turnout. It's great to see so many different groups of people embrace this sustainable race. We hope that by being part of the Goodman Healthy Hike and Run, either as a participant or a spectator, it will continue to inspire people to keep 'leaving no trace' while enjoying the natural beauty of Hong Kong and keeping healthy.''



Michael Maddess, Director of Action Asia Events, said: "Congratulations to all the winners — their achievements are truly well-deserved! We are proud to have partnered with Goodman, a company that shares our passion in prioritising sustainability, health, and wellbeing. Congratulations to the winners and all the competitors."



The Goodman Healthy Hike & Run set off from Tai Tong Shan Road BBQ area at 7:30 am with the 19 km / 13 km / 5 km races setting off at different times. The event is organised by Action Asia Events, with generous support from title sponsor Goodman Group, as well as partners including Royale International, Action X Store, Watsons Water, Andros, Torq, Fitz, C3fit,, Bix Hydration, St Johns Ambulance, New Life Plastics, Action Asia Sports Academy and Ocean Recovery Alliance.



Overall - BIB - Name – Nationality - Team / Sponsor - Race Time



19 km - Overall Men's Top 5

1 (256) Leung Son Keng - HKSAR - 1:37:10

2 (261) Boisseuil Pierre - HKSAR - Team Babs - 1:37:37

3 (238) Cho Yu Hin Jeffrey - HKSAR - The Peak Hunter - 1:41:55

4 (237) Quesnot Jean Joseph - France - 1:48:44

5 (147) Kelly Mark Arthur - Ireland - 1:49:18



19 km - Overall Women's Top 5

1 (260) Hedou Sophie - HKSAR - Team Babs - 1:49:50

2 (251) Coady Olivia - HKSAR - 1:59:31



3 (257) Chan Joan - China - 2:03:00

4 (136) Gauthier Alison - US - Bali Trail Running - 2:13:32

5 (184) Yeow Sophie Shu-Ling - HKSAR - 2:14:30



13 km - Overall Men's Top 5

1 (260) Hedou Sophie - HKSAR - Team Babs - 1:49:50

2 (251) Coady Olivia - HKSAR - 1:59:31

3 (257) Chan Joan - China - 2:03:00

4 (136) Gauthier Alison - US - Bali Trail Running - 2:13:32

5 (184) Yeow Sophie Shu-Ling - HKSAR - 2:14:30



13 km - Overall Women's Top 5

1 (432) Davis Chris - UK - 1:03:56

2 (388) Connolly Creighton - Canada - Gone Runners - 1:10:02

3 (478) Ford Bolton - US - 1:12:35

4 (466) Deloy Patrick - HKSAR - 1:12:48

5 (456) Kinloch Christopher - UK - Repulse Rebels - 1:13:22



5 km - Overall Men's Top 5

1 (879) Tsang, Silas, Pui Yeung - HKSAR - 28:59

2 (887) 陳, 泊言 - TSWMC - HKSAR - 29:00

3 (1045) Leclercq, Louis - CYU - France - 30:08

4 (1046) Leclercq, Cyril - CYU - France -30:12



Race Info

Event Name:

Goodman Healthy Hike and Run 2024

Date:

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Distance:

5 km, 13 km, 19 km

Start Time:

7:30 am (19 km) 7:40 am (13 km / 5 km)

Start Location:

Tai Tong Shan Road BBQ area (500m above Po Leung Kuk), Tai Lam, NT, Hong Kong

Category:

Hiking and trail running options

Course Information:

https://www.actionasiaevents.com/our-events/2024-goodman-healthy-hike/

5 (896) 梁, 禮謙 - TSWMC - HKSAR - 30:58

5 km - Overall Women's Top 5

1 (805) Chan, Cwensuela Danielle Cheuk Lam Chan Clan - Australia - 33:37

2 (807) Chan, Charlotte Dakota Yi Lam - Chan Clan - Australia - 34:19

3 (1025) Champion, Jessie - the champs - France - 35:53

4 (812) Macapundag, Nurmie - Philippines - 37:42

5 (824) Li, Sheena - HKSAR - 38:06

