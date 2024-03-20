AS Watson Group Appoints Clarice Au as the Managing Director of MoneyBack

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - AS Watson Group announced the appointment ofas the, one of the largest loyalty programmes in Hong Kong. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading the MoneyBack, driving innovation and bringing endless exciting rewards to members across Hong Kong.said, "AS Watson Group has appointedas the Managing Director of MoneyBack, while she will continue to hold the position of Managing Director at FORTRESS.has served airport retail and FORTRESS for 26 years and held important leadership role in driving business growth. She has successfully led FORTRESS in its digital transformation, seamlessly integrating O+O (Offline and Online) platforms. I believe she will continue to implement our growth strategy and apply her extensive experience to driving the growth of MoneyBack, leading Moneyback towards new heights."Since joining AS Watson Group in 1998,was appointed as the General Manager - Operations and Business Development of FORTRESS in 2013. She was subsequently promoted to General Manager in 2014 and became the Managing Director in 2018.has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and a strong commitment to talent development.continued, "Since its launch in 2007, MoneyBack has become one of the largest loyalty programmes in Hong Kong and received overwhelming response from customers, with the number of members accounting for over 63% of adult population in Hong Kong. It has effectively reached every household in Hong Kong and has become an indispensable part of their daily lives."expressed enthusiasm for her new position and said, "MoneyBack is Asia's first and only region-wide loyalty programme, and its One Pass allows customers to enjoy local member benefits and earn points while traveling and shopping at AS Watson's stores in different markets, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Turkiye. By leveraging the extensive network of our local and overseas retail brands, including PARKnSHOP, Watsons, FORTRESS, Watson's Wine, along with our business partners, MoneyBack covers over 8,000 O+O retail outlets in food & beverage, travel, education, petrol, insurance, entertainment and apparel. With a commitment to continuously enhance the members' experience, we will remain the top choice for customers in Hong Kong, fostering closer connections with members, and offering unique rewards and experiences."The appointments are effective from April 2024.Hashtag: #ASWatson #MoneyBack

About MoneyBack

Since 2007, MoneyBack has turned shopping into fantastic rewards for families across Hong Kong. Celebrating our 10th anniversary in 2017, MoneyBack is going mobile, making it even quicker and simpler to turn points into perks.





Earn points every time you shop at PARKnSHOP, Watsons, FORTRESS and Watson's wine where points can be turned into cash vouchers for discounts on your shopping and you can check your points balance on MoneyBack App, and enjoy birthday gifts and exclusive member offers. Everything you need is in one handy place. You can share your points with your friends and family, and even donate points to charitable organisations. Share more. Enjoy more.

About AS Watson Group

Established in 1841, AS Watson Group is the world's largest international health and beauty retailer operating over 16,400 stores under 12 retail brands in 28 markets, with about 130,000 employees worldwide. For the fiscal year 2022, AS Watson Group recorded revenue of US$22 billion. Every year, we are serving over 5.5 billion shoppers via our O+O (Offline plus Online) technology-enabled platforms.



AS Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has four core businesses ‐ ports and related services, retail, infrastructure and telecommunications in over 50 countries.



Please visit www.aswatson.com/our-company/o-and-o-strategy/ for more information.

