TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - THXNET. , Japan's premier Web3 enabler and a leading Web3aaS Plug & Play Blockchain Network ecosystem innovator, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Coinweb , a distinguished layer 2 interoperability platform. This collaboration signifies a transformative leap in the development of Web3 ecosystems, leveraging THXNET.'s innovative Web3 solutions alongside Coinweb's powerful infrastructure. To support this integration, Coinweb Labs has extended its expertise, emphasizing the shared goal of enhancing interoperability and scalability across the blockchain sector.The partnership introduces an array of advanced functionalities from Coinweb, such as Cross-Chain Token Issuance, Cross-Chain Routing, Optimized Load Balancing over multiple Layer 1 blockchains, Access to an Enhanced Wallet Library, Tailored Reactive Cross-Chain Smart Contracts, Gas Fee Abstraction and cost-savings through batching of transactions, and cross-chain transfers through Coinweb's PACT. These features promise to provide businesses and Web3 initiatives with unparalleled agility and operational efficiency.THXNET. boasts a proven track record of success, highlighted by the launch of its Layer 0 & Layer 1 Mainnet, the creation of over 136,000 unique wallets, the execution of 1.34 million transactions, partnerships with top-tier entities like Urawa Reds football club for NFT launches on its platform, and collaborations with more than 20 other partners. This demonstrates THXNET.'s capacity to drive the shift from Web2 to Web3.This integration marks a pivotal moment for the Web3 community, fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation among global users. The partnership will also encompass joint marketing campaigns, leveraging THXNET.'s strong community engagement and Coinweb's technological advancements.Hashtag: #THXNET #COINWEB

About THXNET.

THXNET. is at the forefront of the Web3-as-a-Service (Web3aaS) Plug & Play Blockchain Infrastructure, aspiring to be Japan's leading Web3 ecosystem enabler. Specializing in seamless integration and cutting-edge solutions, THXNET. enables projects and enterprises to easily adopt blockchain technology, offering rapid deployment of dedicated Layer 1 blockchains and other Web3 services, facilitating cost reduction, scalability, and maximum security, even for developers new to blockchain. Visit: https://thxnet.org/





About Coinweb

Coinweb stands as a leading layer 2 interoperability platform, transforming the cross-chain capabilities within the blockchain industry. Its innovative Layer 2 protocol enables seamless interactions between decentralized applications across various blockchains, enhancing interoperability and scalability within the Web3 ecosystem.



Visit: https://coinweb.io/





About Coinweb Labs

Coinweb Labs is dedicated to designing and developing customized solutions for decentralized applications that interact with the Coinweb Protocol. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Coinweb Labs aims to accelerate the growth of projects in the Coinweb ecosystem, driving forward the advancement of blockchain technology.



Visit: https://coinweb.io/coinweb-labs/

