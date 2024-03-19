His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport (6th from left), was the guest of honor at the recent award ceremony of the third batch of the Chen Zhi Scholarship. Also in the photo is Mr. Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group (6th from right), alongside other government and university representatives, as well as several of the scholars.

Advertisement

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, has recently hosted the third Chen Zhi Scholarship Award Ceremony, marking a significant advancement in educational empowerment. This event celebrated the selection of 100 students who are set to begin a transformative educational journey.Demonstrating Prince Holding Group's dedication to cultivating future leaders, the ceremony featured His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, as the guest of honor. He commended Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group , for the profound impact of the scholarship program on academic excellence and career exposure since its launch in 2021."Education is a transformative force for lives, communities, and our nation's future, serving as the key to unlocking a brighter future," stated H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron. "I encourage all students to seize this incredible opportunity provided by Prince Holding Group. Dedicate yourselves, harness the power of knowledge, and realize your dreams."He also urged the Chen Zhi scholars to utilize this opportunity to enhance their education and play a pivotal role in shaping Cambodia's future, adding, "This scholarship not only fosters confidence but also empowers you to determine your destiny and contribute significantly to Cambodia's success."Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports. He highlighted the comprehensive nature of the Chen Zhi Scholarship, stating, "The Chen Zhi Scholarship extends beyond merely covering school fees; it encompasses a complete program that facilitates students' learning and growth. It offers valuable training from Prince employees, internship opportunities, and potential job placements post-graduation."The ceremony also featured a heartfelt testimonial from Bo Lyza, a Batch 1 scholar and Year 3 student at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP), majoring in Media Communications. She highlighted the program's transformative effect, stating, "The Chen Zhi Scholarship has not only provided financial support but also fostered our growth and expanded our perspectives."Another key highlight during the event is the presentation of a handcrafted watch by two graduate watchmakers from Prince Horology Vocational Training Center to H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, symbolizing the advanced skill sets developed under the mentorship of Swiss horology experts.Among the attendees were notable government and university representatives, including H.E. Mak Ngoy, Director General of Higher Education; Mr. Kong Phoumka, Director of Higher Education Department; Dr. Seng Bunthoeun, Vice Rector of the National University of Management; Mr. Kean Tak, Vice Rector of the Royal University of Phnom Penh; and Mr. Soy Ty, Deputy Director of the Institute of Technology of Cambodia.Hashtag: #PrinceFoundation #PrinceHoldingGroup #ChenZhiScholarship2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia".



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement and sports, and healthcare initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.2 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.



Advertisement

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, BR Capital Management, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.