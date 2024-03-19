Phosphate Mountain Zone: 9 drill holes have been completed to date in the Phosphate Mountain Zone, ones which have intersected high apatite-bearing peridotite visually containing from 30% to 80% apatite over widths of up to 43 m.

Northern Zone: Drill hole BL-24-25 intersected 9.89% P 2 O 5 (phosphate) over 42.80 m starting at a depth of 74.20. Drill hole BL-24-26 intersected 9.44% P 2 O 5 over 89.10 m starting at a depth of 6.90 m.

Northwestern Zone: Drill holes BL-24-49 and BL-24-54 intersected 20 m and 40 m of peridotite, respectively visually containing 30% apatite.

Southern Zone: Drill hole BL-24-24 intersected 5.22% P 2 O 5 over 129.60 m starting at a depth of 61.30 m. Drill hole BL-24-35 intersected a new higher-grade layer of 7.82% P 2 O 5 over 22.40 m starting at a depth of 165.10 m.

5

4

3

4

Advertisement

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 T (%) BL-24-22 10.55 47.65 37.10 5.82 4.41 23.88 96.00 117.00 21.00 4.36 3.17 18.60 156.00 174.00 18.00 3.06 2.99 18.88 195.00 259.50 64.50 5.80 2.94 21.04 BL-24-232 21.00 175.10 154.10 7.02 4.40 27.34 188.30 194.00 5.70 12.49 6.30 35.91 BL-24-25 74.20 117.00 42.80 9.89 3.54 28.65 BL-24-26 6.90 96.00 89.10 9.44 3.92 27.59 BL-24-272 6.60 13.40 7.80 9.43 6.12 36.18 138.00 189.00 51.00 4.41 3.05 20.62 242.55 258.00 15.45 7.80 3.73 25.56 BL-24-29 99.00 276.00 177.00 4.46 3.63 22.85 including 99.00 138.00 39.00 4.04 2.65 20.26 including 150.00 165.00 15.00 2.95 3.57 21.26 including 174.00 195.00 21.00 5.75 4.79 30.21 including 205.80 276.00 70.20 6.06 3.90 25.01 BL-24-31 4.85 52.90 48.05 10.47 4.97 30.13 66.00 90.00 24.00 4.55 2.33 13.03 119.85 213.80 93.95 7.16 3.49 18.76 including 195.00 213.80 18.80 12.29 5.39 31.76 BL-24-32 37.05 39.80 2.75 11.46 5.60 30.99 44.00 48.00 4.00 10.39 5.24 26.86 55.50 58.35 2.85 5.08 2.23 17.25 63.70 70.00 6.30 15.31 4.04 33.51 94.00 110.70 16.70 9.51 3.90 24.84 159.00 228.00 69.00 5.51 3.82 24.60 including 159.00 181.10 22.10 8.38 5.23 33.27 BL-24-34 9.00 24.00 15.00 2.92 2.33 19.39 93.00 192.00 99.00 6.34 2.74 20.09 including 93.00 135.00 42.00 5.27 3.14 20.45 including 144.00 192.00 48.00 8.27 2.86 22.96

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 T (%) BL-24-24 61.30 190.90 129.60 5.22 3.63 22.32 230.00 249.20 19.20 5.12 3.38 24.85 284.70 310.40 25.70 3.73 2.74 17.17 BL-24-28 56.10 65.10 9.00 4.91 3.80 23.32 73.25 152.20 78.95 5.48 4.07 24.68 203.00 214.00 11.00 2.87 3.63 19.37 231.00 244.10 13.10 4.50 2.54 18.42 273.00 285.00 12.00 3.07 2.04 14.88 BL-24-30 33.00 78.65 45.65 4.28 2.97 19.83 239.00 250.00 11.00 4.12 3.19 21.06 BL-24-33 3.80 110.00 106.20 5.00 3.70 21.19 126.00 145.50 19.45 5.80 3.33 17.07 BL-24-35 12.00 44.00 32.00 3.79 3.58 24.52 108.20 140.60 32.40 5.03 3.28 30.46 165.10 187.50 22.40 7.82 4.44 30.57 196.40 201.70 5.30 5.52 2.55 5.36 212.50 253.70 41.20 6.25 3.44 19.55

Hole_ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth Zone BL-24-22 326743 5403399 330 -45 270 Northern BL-24-23 326743 5403399 150 -45 207 Northern BL-24-24 325784 5402454 125 -45 324 Southern BL-24-25 326719 5403448 330 -45 200 Northern BL-24-26 326698 5403481 330 -45 150 Northern BL-24-27 326698 5403481 150 -50 264 Northern BL-24-28 325784 5402454 125 -60 312 Southern BL-24-29 326617 5403433 150 -45 327 Northern BL-24-30 325771 5402585 125 -45 255 Southern BL-24-31 326675 5403328 150 -45 222 Northern BL-24-32 326728 5403215 330 -45 228 Northern BL-24-33 325892 5402372 125 -45 174 Southern BL-24-34 326645 5403381 330 -45 207 Northern BL-24-35 325951 5402332 125 -45 255 Southern

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 T (%) BL-23-01 131.9 215.4 83.5 7.82 4.16 27.13 BL-23-02 143.7 201.0 57.3 8.35 3.38 23.68 BL-23-03 13.8 78.0 64.2 8.43 4.37 28.17 BL-23-03 143.0 201.0 58.0 3.94 3.03 19.58 BL-23-04 4.8 76.7 71.9 4.28 2.78 15.29 BL-23-05 105.1 222.0 116.9 4.45 2.90 21.16 BL-23-06 7.3 66.8 59.5 6.55 4.41 27.72 BL-23-06 201.0 295.3 94.3 6.10 3.70 25.55 BL-23-07 53.5 156.0 102.5 3.65 3.42 19.11 BL-23-08 62.6 94.1 31.5 5.89 2.73 14.93 BL-23-09 39.0 91.75 52.8 4.45 3.11 20.13 BL-23-10 74.15 159.0 84.9 4.57 2.65 17.63 BL-23-10 252.2 311.0 58.8 7.14 3.30 24.05 BL-23-18 55.9 141.5 85.6 8.75 4.18 28.82 BL-23-19 197.4 308.2 110.8 7.02 3.30 25.46 BL-23-20 56.2 102.3 46.1 4.48 2.73 19.65 BL-23-21 122.8 255.0 132.2 6.75 3.94 24.37

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 T (%) BL-23-11 24.1 36.3 12.2 4.81 0.32 10.15 BL-23-12 53.1 182.3 129.2 4.83 2.95 18.39 BL-23-13 139.6 225.0 85.4 4.08 2.58 13.39 BL-23-14 18.0 151.5 133.5 5.00 4.15 27.17 BL-23-15 50.0 183.7 133.7 4.52 3.40 20.05 BL-23-16 36.1 64.8 28.7 7.60 3.88 22.09 BL-23-16 97.0 131.5 34.5 9.99 5.50 29.83 BL-23-17 13.0 79.0 66.0 2.59 2.15 12.84

[email protected]

SAGUENAY, QUEBEC - Newsfile Corp. - 19 March 2024 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce initial assay results from the first 3,394 m of its 25,000 m drill program at its Bégin-Lamarche Project in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec. In total 10,000 m of drilling have been completed to date. Assay results are awaited on 6,606 m and will be released over the coming weeks as they become available."We are impressed by the high-grade nature and volume of the phosphate layers being defined at Bégin-Lamarche," said First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua. "Bégin-Lamarche is showing increased open-pit surface feasibility in an area of developed infrastructure with direct paved-road access to the deep-sea port of Saguenay at only 70 km away."Apatite is very common as an accessory mineral in igneous and metamorphic rocks where it is the most common phosphate mineral form to be found. Occurrences are usually found as small grains which are often visible only in thin sections . The chemical formula of apatite is Ca(PO(F,Cl,OH). The molecular weight of the phosphate molecule (PO) in apatite is 41.8%. Apatite is also found in clastic sedimentary rock as grains eroded out of the source rock over time. Phosphorite is a phosphate-rich sedimentary rock containing as much as 80% apatite which is present as cryptocrystalline masses. Economic quantities of apatite are also sometimes found in nepheline syenite or in carbonatites. Apatite was recently added to the Critical and Strategic Minerals List of Quebec, Canada. The European Union, South Korea, and the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland-Labrador are other jurisdictions that recognize phosphate as a critical and strategic mineral.A total of 9 drill holes have been completed to date in the Phosphate Mountain Zone and have intersected high apatite-bearing peridotite visually containing from 30% to 80% apatite over widths of up to 43 m. Hole BL-24-53 intersected 70% apatite over a length of 1.0 m (See Figure 1).Multiple semi-massive apatite veins have been intersected across the 9 drill holes where the background apatite content is 30-35% These results compare well in terms of the apatite content discovered in this zone during last fall's surface sample prospection program where more than 50% of surface samples returned results of above 10% P. These 9 drill holes have been prioritized for assay analysis and their data should be available in the coming weeks.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Expanded drilling in the Northern Zone has confirmed grades and widths that were originally identified during the initial 2023 drilling program. In addition, the 3 drill holes BL-24-25, BL-24-26 and BL-24-31 have intersected high grade phosphate layers, grading 9.89% Pover 42.80 m from a depth of 74.20 m; 9.44% Pover 89.10 m from a depth of 6.90 m; and 10.47% Pover 48.05 m from a depth of 4.85 m. These results indicate that there are one or more high grade phosphate layers that outcrop on surface and which may be important starting points for an eventual open-pit mining operation.Drill hole BL-24-23 intersected 7.02% Pover 154.1 m from a depth of 21.0 m and could be interpreted to represent a phosphate layer drilled along dip. If so, this result could be indicative of the average grade for this layer and to be confirmed as the drilling campaign progresses. Results for the Northern Zone are shown in Table 1 below.Two drill holes completed to date in the Northwestern Zone have intersected 30-35% visual apatite. Similarly to the Mountain Zone, visual inspection confirms the apatite content discovered in this zone during last fall's surface sample prospection program. These 2 drill holes have been prioritized for assay analysis and their data should be available in the coming weeks.Results from the Southern Zone confirm those from the initial 2023 drill program and include further intersects of over 100 m of phosphate mineralization. Drill holes BL-24-24 and BL-24-33 intersected 5.22% Pover 129.60 m from a depth of 61.6 m and 5.00% Pover 106.20 m from a depth of 3.8 m. Preliminary interpretation of the results suggests a tabular and horizontal body of phosphate mineralization with a thickness of over 100 m and grading approximatively 5.0% PDrill hole BL-24-35 intersected two higher grade phosphate layers located below the tabular body mentioned above. This drill hole intersected 7.82% Pover 22.40 m and 6.25% Pover 41.20 m. Preliminary interpretation indicates that these two layers may connect with the high-grade phosphate layers discovered in drill holes from the already completed 2023 drill campaign. For example, drill hole BL-23-16 returned 7.60% Pover 28.7 m and 9.99% Pover 34.5 m. Drill hole BL-23-16 is located 300 m to the southwest of current drill hole BL-24-35. Infill drilling is currently underway in the area between these two drills holes to confirm if connectivity exists between these two layers. Currently available drill results for the Southern Zone are presented in Table 2 below. Drill results from the initial already completed 2023 drill campaign can be found in Table 4 below.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The sampling of, and assay data from, the drill core is monitored through the Company's implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program designed to the CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practices Guidelines.A formal chain-of-custody procedure was adopted for security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory. Drill core (NQ size) is logged and samples are selected by Laurentia Exploration Inc. geologists and sawn in half with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core is retained at the site for reference purposes. Sample intervals may vary from 0.5 to 3 metres in length depending on the geological observations. A blank and a standard are inserted at the beginning of each sample batch, usually one complete hole, and a blank and a standard are then inserted alternatively each 10 samples. Half-core samples are packaged and sent by ground transportation in sealed rice bags to an independent laboratory, Activation Laboratories Ltd. of Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579). The core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split 250 g and pulverized (mild steel) to 95% passing -200 mesh. Each sample is analyzed for whole rock analysis (code 4B) for 10 major oxides and 7 trace elements by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion of 3g of material and analyze by ICP-OES. The laboratory has its own QA/QC protocols.The scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Chief Geologist of First Phosphate and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 -("NI 43-101").First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, at full ESG standard and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Bennett Kurtz, CFOTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate/ -30-

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About First Phosphate Corp.

Advertisement