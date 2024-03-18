SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that it has expanded its commercialisation partnership with Karo Healthcare ("Karo"). Founded in 1987, Karo is a leading European consumer healthcare company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with products available in more than 90 countries.Under the new agreement, Zuellig Pharma will be the exclusive commercialisation partner for Karo's over-the-counter (OTC) brand Lamisil®, a product for the treatment of fungal infections, across Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam. With industry-leading coverage across healthcare professionals and retail pharmacies in Asia and in-market commercial expertise, ZP Therapeutics, the commercial division of Zuellig Pharma, will be steering this partnership.Zuellig Pharma has had a strong commercialisation partnership with Karo since 2019 for its product portfolio in the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia."We are excited to work with Karo to expand access and availability of its products. As an integrated healthcare solutions company, this partnership will also play a key role in the strengthening of Zuellig Pharma's consumer health portfolio as we grow in key markets such as Korea and Taiwan," said John Graham, Group CEO, Zuellig Pharma. "I'm confident that ZP Therapeutics' extensive partner network and proven commercial expertise will be critical in facilitating greater access for in-demand consumer healthcare products in Asia."Hashtag: #ZuelligPharma #ZPTherapeutics #KaroHealthcare #Healthcare #Drugs #Medicines #ConsumerHealthcare

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our mission is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 16 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.





Advertisement

Advertisement