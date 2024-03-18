ECOVACS unveils two new robotic vacuums - the DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT X2 COMBO - specially designed to tackle cleaning challenges faced by city dwellers

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 COMBO

Device

Launch Date

Price

Launch Promotions

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI

25 March 2024

$1,399

First 100 customers on Shopee and Lazada can enjoy a $300 direct discount voucher

First 100 customers on Shopee and Lazada are eligible to redeem free Tefal cookware worth $149

6 lucky customers to purchase the DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI through Shopee will be eligible for 50% money back

T&Cs apply, while stocks last ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 COMBO





15 April 2024



(pre order starts from 4 April 2024)

$2,199

First 33 customers on Shopee are eligible to redeem a Google Nest Hub worth $129

First 10 customers on Shopee and Lazada are eligible to redeem an Auto Water Kit + Installation worth $599

Trade Up Promotion - Enjoy $200 off at $1,999 by sending an image of your current handheld or robot vacuum to us via Live chat on Shopee and Lazada to redeem the voucher

T&Cs apply, while stocks last ECOVACS DEEBOT T20e OMNI

Shopee: 3 March 2024 onwards



Lazada: 25 March 2024 onwards

$899

From 25-27 March:



Enjoy $100 off at $799 exclusively on Shopee

Free Logitech MX Anywhere 2S (limited quantities, while stocks last) worth $129 for customers on Shopee and Lazada

T&Cs apply, while stocks last ECOVACS Y1 Pro Plus

4 April 2024

$549

Enjoy promo price of $499 with a $50 off voucher on Shopee and Lazada

T&Cs apply, while stocks last ECOVACS Y1 Pro

4 April 2024

$429

Enjoy promo price of $379 with a $50 off voucher on Shopee and Lazada

T&Cs apply, while stocks last

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 -ECOVACS today announced the launch of its latest lineup of advanced robotic vacuum cleaners - theandThewill be available from 25 March 2024, while thewill be available for pre-order from 4 April 2024 through Shopee Lazada and authorised stores, with special promotional prices and gift-with-purchase for a limited time only. Theis currently available, while theandwill be available from 4 April.With over 26 years of experience,ECOVACS Robotics is one of the pioneers in service robots R&D and manufacturing, aiming to independently research and develop, design and manufacture service robots, with the ambition of being a global leader in robotics. ECOVACS' wide range of service robots include the WINBOT window cleaning robots, GOAT robotic lawn mowers and DEEBOT multi-functional cleaning robots, amongst others. Backed by its wealth of knowledge and insights, ECOVACS continues to be a leader in the robot industry ecosystem."As a leading robotics company, ECOVACS aims to develop products to help tackle a multitude of cleaning challenges faced by city dwellers, as pollution and dust tends to settle in many areas, especially in homes. With our new and comprehensive range of products that are backed by extensive research and development, we hope to enhance the lives of busy Singaporeans by helping them keep their homes clean and dust-free with our intelligent and time-saving devices," said Liu Wenchuan, General Manager, ECOVACS Asia Pacific & Japan.The smart, agile and innovativeis capable of tackling top household cleaning challenges such as stains, carpet cleaning and hair removal with ease, thanks to the powerful combination of TruEdgeAdaptive Edge Mopping that delivers mopping up to 1mm to the edge, and OZMO Turbo 2.0 technology that work in sync to create a seamless cleaning experience.The 11000Pa vacuum power ensures deeper carpet cleaning, while the ZeroTangleAnti-Tangle Technology prevents any hairs from getting entangled in the device. The's upgraded Mini OMNI Station hosts a variety of convenient functions such as the 70C Hot Water Mop Washing & Hot Air drying, Smart Auto-Empty, Auto Small-Tank Refill and One-tap Self Cleaning amongst others, making operations, maintenance and hygiene a breeze.Users are also able to control and customise their cleaning experience easily through the ECOVACS HOME app on their mobile devices or through voice commands with the YIKO Voice Assistant 2.0 function.Theis the industry's first two-in-one device that combines the convenience of a robotic vacuum cleaner and the diversity of a handheld vacuum to deliver the best of both worlds in a compact, space-saving OMNI base station that offers a fully-automated Dual Auto-Empty capabilities that empties dust from both devices into an enclosed chamber allowing for easy cleaning and disposal.The robot vacuum cleaner's ultra-thin, square-shaped design conveniently slips under standout dirt traps like underneath sofas, tables, chairs and beds. Coupled with its powerful hurricane suction of 8700Pa, it is capable of cleaning dirt and dust that often accumulates in these hard-to-reach areas, providing a thorough cleaning experience. Meanwhile, the OZMO Turbo 2.0 Rotating Mopping System keeps a consistent pressure when deep cleaning different floor types. The robot vacuum cleaner also utilises AI technology, such as the ECOVACS AINA model for strategic navigation which allows for faster navigation planning and accurate obstacle avoidance.The handheld vacuum cleaner has an ultra-powerful four-stage HEPA filtration system that removes 99.97% of 0.3μm fine dust particles, allowing owners with sensitivities to breathe easily. It also has multi-cyclone technology which separates air and dust to prevent clogging, with the suction power remaining strong over time. The lightweight and portable handheld vacuum cleaner comes with 4 brush fits to ensure an all-around clean.Theis an intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner with an auto-lift mopping function that is capable of detecting and cleaning carpets with extraordinary accuracy and a variety of cleaning modes. Its unique OZMO Turbo 2.0 Rotating Mopping System rotates up to 160 times per minute and applies consistent pressure to the floor for deep cleaning, effectively removing the most stubborn stains. The newly upgraded Housekeeper Mode 2.0 can intelligently and dynamically adjust its cleaning parameters according to different home environments and cleaning preferences, ensuring fuss-free cleaning.Theuses real-time 3D scanning and detection to achieve strategic avoidance, ensuring smooth and peaceful cleaning practice. The TrueDetect 3D 3.0 Technology can enable millimeter level avoidance, capable of identifying and avoiding potential hazards on the ground such as small toys and wires, allowing for faster and more accurate cleaning.ECOVACS has also launched theandto provide more diverse cleaning solutions for diverse needs. Theis a compact robotic vacuum and mop solution for hands-free daily home cleaning. It boasts a powerful suction power of 6500Pa, intelligent capabilities and discreet design elements, transforming mundane daily cleaning tasks with a harmonious blend of innovation and style. Thecomes equipped with an Auto Empty Station (AES).Media kit available here

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One. ECOVACS Robotics is one of the pioneers in service robots R&D and manufacturing, aiming to independently research and develop, design and manufacture service robots, with the ambition of being a top tier robotics company in the world. ​ECOVACS Robotics upholds its mission of "Robotics for All". Over the past 26 years since its establishment in 1998, ECOVACS has led insights and research for service robot usage and experiences, successfully launching a complete range of robot service solutions globally, including DEEBOT, household robotic vacuum cleaners, WINBOT, window cleaning robots, AIRBOT, air purification robots as well as commercial service robot solutions, GOAT, robotic lawn mowers, DEEBOT PRO, multi-functional cleaning robots for small and medium commercial facilities, and "AI+ service robots" for public areas. In addition, ECOVACS is a leader in the robot industry ecosystem, establishing an Artificial Intelligence Engineering Institute, and focusing on intelligent sensor research, continuously leading the development of cutting-edge technologies in the industry. ​ ECOVACS has earned worldwide user recognition for its determination to break through the boundaries of products and services. The company is committed to advancing robotic technologies to serve the world by creating a holistic ecosystem between humans and robotics in lifestyle and production, bringing a new intelligent, convenient, and humanized experience to all of humanity. User needs are at the core of ECOVACS' R&D, driving industry and industrial development with innovation and empowering humankind to share a better future in the world of intelligent technology. ​



