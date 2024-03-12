Andrew Ho, Director of CLAP-TECH Centre (left), discusses with industry partners representatives how CLAP-TECH equips students with both professional knowledge and soft skills required for the workplace. (From second left to right) Kelvin Shiu, Head of Sales, Digital Media Hong Kong & Taiwan, Adobe, said: “Through our collaboration with CLAP-TECH, we aim to provide students with practical workplace learning opportunities. This facilitates their understanding of interests and capabilities early on, helping them make informed decisions about their future career paths and goals.” Roni Chik, General Manager, CMRS Group, said, “The most sought-after talents in the current market not only possess professional knowledge but are also aware of emerging technological trends and workplace requirements. They must also be equipped with soft skills such as communication and collaboration abilities.” Fatima Tsang, Senior Director Global Commercial Operations Fulfilment at Equinix, said, “We are constantly seeking a large number of talents in the fields of technology and networks to meet the rapidly growing industry demands. We are also well aware of the importance of addressing talent shortages for industry development. Thus, we join hands with CLAP-TECH to nurture the next-generation talents.” Mimi Poon, General Manager, IBM Hong Kong, said, “With the rapid emergence of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and accelerated integration of those technologies with almost every industry, the digital talent gap is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses today, which needs to be tackled through a skills-first interconnected ecosystem with cross-boundary collaboration. The CLAP-TECH, as one of the pioneering collaborative learning pathways to nurture ‘New Collar’ talent, has achieved positive results over the past five years, enabling young students to gain insights into industries and the practical aspects of job roles, pay attention to the real-world challenges, and become outstanding talents with digital skills, workplace soft power and sense of mission.