ATD Solution’s New Upskilling and Reskilling Programme for Aspiring Enterprise Architects

2. Technology

3. Process

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2024 - In the fast-paced landscape of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in Singapore, the wave of digital transformation is reshaping industries at an unprecedented rate. More and more companies are embracing technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and data analytics, highlighting the need for skilled professionals who can navigate and drive these transformations. In direct response to this pressing need, ATD Solution, a consulting firm specialising in Digital Enterprise Architecture (EA), proudly unveils its innovative Upskilling and Reskilling Programme. Scheduled to launch on 29 February 2024, this initiative is designed for individuals seeking a career upgrade or transition into the role of a Certified Enterprise Architect.Businesses are now acutely aware of the role that digital transformation plays in their survival and success. As such, staying competitive and achieving organisational goals are intricately linked to the ability to adapt, innovate, and harness the power of digital technologies. But while these transformations hold the promise of substantial benefits, organisations often encounter challenges that can impede their progress. These challenges that are faced by enterprises embarking on their digital transformation journey include:Understanding these organisational efficiencies, the demand for individuals skilled in Enterprise Architecture is more important than ever, especially since the success of any business architecture depends on the proficiency and expertise of the professionals leading its implementation.ATD Solution recognises this demand and is set to address it through its all-new Upskilling and Reskilling Programme. This programme serves as a strategic pathway for individuals aspiring to advance in their business architecture careers, providing them with the essential skills and knowledge to navigate the ever-changing ICT industry successfully.Aligned with current industry standards, ATD Solution's programme mirrors the findings of the Workforce Singapore report , which identifies Business Analyst as the #1 emerging job opportunity in the ICT sector. Furthermore, Glassdoor's 2022 report acknowledges Enterprise Architect as the top job in America. The Upskilling and Reskilling Programme, with its focus on producing Certified Enterprise Architects, directly addresses these industry needs and demands.Additionally, the soaring demand for Enterprise Architects in both the local and international job markets underscores the relevance and significance of ATD Solution's initiative. By offering a programme that blends technical skills with critical thinking, problem-solving, and strategic planning capabilities, ATD Solution ensures that participants are well-equipped to excel in their roles as Enterprise Architects.”ATD Solution's Upskilling and Reskilling Programme stands at the forefront of cultivating excellence in Business Architecture. As the ICT landscape rapidly evolves, our programme not only acknowledges but actively embraces the demand for proficient leadership in key areas like support engineering, infrastructure management, security analysis, and quality assurance” said Alecia Heng, Chief Business Architect at ATD Solution.As the business landscape continues to transform, ATD Solution's commitment to providing a robust platform for skill development and knowledge enhancement stands as a testament to its dedication to shaping the future leaders of the ICT industry. The Upskilling and Reskilling Programme not only meets the immediate demands of the industry but also prepares professionals to proactively adapt to future advancements, making it a valuable investment for individuals seeking to thrive in the competitive field of business architecture.ATD Solution also offers specialised Enterprise Architecture courses and training programmes tailored to empower your team. These programmes are supported by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) and SkillsFuture Singapore . Avail up to a 70% course fee subsidy for Singaporeans and Singapore PRs through these programmes.Hashtag: #businessarchitecture #managementconsultingservices #DigitalEnterpriseArchitectureYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIkHSRCcluTxd_xdo_T_alw

ATD Solution

ATD Solution, established in 2006, is a leading consulting firm specialising in Digital Enterprise Architecture (EA). Widely known as an industry leader in Asia, ATD Solution provides management consulting and training services. With a focus on driving continuous transformation in the digital era, ATD Solution encourages businesses to integrate EA into their operations.



