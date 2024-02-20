Shopee 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 February 2024 -Shopee is excited to announce the highly anticipated 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale, set to take place from March 3rd to March 15th, 2024. Bursting with unbeatable deals and irresistible promotions, the 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale is set to redefine the shopping experience for all.To guarantee the absolute, from March 3rd to March 15th, users can purchase any item marked with the ‘Lowest Price Online Guaranteed’ label and get up to 3x the price difference if they discover the same item at a lower price elsewhere online. Users can simply submit a claim to Shopee with the lower price and receive up to 3x the price difference refunded via Shopee coins, capped at $30.But that’s not all. Shoppers can indulge in, where they can apply a 50% Livestream voucher to items added from livestream shopping bags under Cashback program sellers. For those who can’t wait for their parcels,are up for grabs! Claim these shipping vouchers daily starting from February 27th and redeem them from March 3rd onwards.This 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale promises unbeatable deals. Each day from March 3rd to March 15th, shoppers can explore, featuring cashback vouchers and curated deals that refresh daily and are available in limited quantities, subject to a first-come, first-serve basis.Voucher lovers can look forward to using the following Shopee vouchers at checkout to secure even lower prices.Experience the excitement of the the 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale now at: https://shopee.sg/m/3-3 Hashtag: #ShopeeSingapore

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.





Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.