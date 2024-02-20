Banyan Group’s Visionary Eco-Friendly Phuket Residential Community Now Launched for International Sales

Hong Kong exhibition in Causeway Bay the first international sales event for Laguna Lakelands since the USD2bn project was announced on February 1st, 2024

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 February 2024 - A landmark new eco-friendly residential community in Phuket aimed at the international community who are looking for second homes or primary residences on the Thai island has now launched international sales, starting with an exhibition in Hong Kong on March 2-3, followed by Singapore March 16-17.Developed by the Banyan Group, whose iconic Banyan Tree Resorts brand has become one of the most admired and successful Asian hospitality brands, Laguna Lakelands is located on the Central West coast of Phuket next to Asia's biggest and most iconic integrated resort, Laguna Phuket.Spanning no less than ten million square feet (700 rai or 276 acres) of botanical gardens, parks, rainforest, tranquil lagoons and rolling hills, Laguna Lakelands will be Phuket's largest private residential community, and a self-contained green sanctuary designed for a new community of global citizens seeking high quality lifestyle balanced by nature.The development comes as the Phuket real estate market is booming, fuelled by an increasing desire for families from all over the world to enjoy a second home in Phuket, or even to relocate there."The launch of our new project clearly shows the paradigm shift we're seeing from Phuket as a great place to visit, to Phuket as a great place to live, with a huge demand not only for second homes but increasingly for primary residence," said Banyan Group founder and Executive Chairman KP Ho."High-quality property is still significantly cheaper in Phuket than in most of the buyer source markets like Hong Kong, Singapore or Europe, which is also an important factor," he said.Phuket's strategic location within 5 or 6 hours flight of over 40% of the world's population, its attractive year round climate and world-class international schools and hospitals are also part of its growing attraction.Homes on offer in Phase I are remarkably affordable and include one to three bedroom Lakeview Residences, condominiums in four and seven-storey complexes with rooftop infinity pools, as well as sophisticated four-bedroom Waterfront Villas with private pools and gardens, with an average built area of 5,600 sqft.Prices start from just THB 7m (HKD1.51m).Uniquely for Thailand, the developer also offers financing options which allow owners to purchase residences with staged payments over several years.The first two blocks of Lakeview Residences have already been snapped up by visitors to Phuket since the recent launch.Interconnected by 15km of walkways, foot bridges and cycling trails, and with its own dedicated residents' Beach Club and Country Club, Laguna Lakelands is designed as an enchanting natural retreat of respite and relaxation where nature is the star, in Phuket's prestigious Bang Tao district on the Central West coast of the island.Laguna Lakelands has 5 distinct themed residential areas, Hillside, Orchard, Forest, Lakeside and Lagoon – each with its own distinct character and charm, while all being interconnected with extensive walkways and cycling trails.A wide range of recreational options for all ages is incorporated for a new generation prioritising health and wellness – including a community Country Club with swimming pool, sports fields and tennis courts and lots of activities for all the family.There will be hillside adventure and woodland play zones as well as wilderness hiking and cycling trails with a dedicated mountain bike park; and even a rainforest walkway to a treetop lookout for admiring the dramatic sunsets.The entire community is anchored by a 'town centre' of shops and services, lakeside dining, and there's even a chic residents' beach club, as well as an elevated events zone with a large terrace commanding spectacular views over the Andaman Sea.Majestic waterscapes with a wide range of both open and intimate spaces are designed to create a lakeside lifestyle that promises a refuge of unparalleled magnificence and serenity.The landscaping cultivates a sustainability-focused lifestyle, incorporating woodland walks through enchanting rainforests with elevated 'lookout' pods, organic orchards and rooftop gardens growing farm-to-table produce, a fish pond, play areas for young ones to explore, and native wildflowers in picturesque meadows -- with seating areas for restful moments.Laguna Lakelands, while a separate self-contained entity, is directly connected to Laguna Phuket, bringing the best of both worlds; an idyllic natural sanctuary with easy access to the first-class amenities and indulgences of the world class neighbouring resort."From exclusive beach access to world-class dining, spas, golf course, education programmes and a plethora of social events, this integrated community promises an all-encompassing lifestyle full of rich experiences, abundant wellness, and unbridled pleasure," added Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Group Property Development at Banyan Group.Laguna Lakelands is also just a 30-minute drive from vibrant Phuket Town, lively Patong Beach and 30 minutes from Phuket International Airport.Sat 2 & Sun 3 March – 11am-6pmThe Park Lane Causeway BayCanvas,26/F – 310 Gloucester RoadCauseway BayHashtag: #BanyanGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Laguna Phuket

Laguna Phuket is Asia's premier integrated destination. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of pristine beach, Laguna Phuket is home to seven world-class hotels, premium facilities and a branded residences and property division. Spanning over 1,000 acres of lush parkland and beachfront and located just a 25-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, Laguna Phuket offers an award-winning 18-hole golf course, luxury spas, exceptional dining options, and countless activities to create unforgettable experiences.



With more than 1,400 rooms, the destination offers accommodations that suit all, from families with young children to intimate, luxurious stays. Hotel guests staying within Laguna Phuket are welcome to enjoy the unlimited shuttle bus and shuttle boat service and the fully integrated cashless payment system - meaning guests can choose to charge expenses back to their room from anywhere in the destination. On top of the 7 Hotels, Laguna Phuket has a Branded Property division that offers sales and rentals of a variety of residences, apartments and villas for guests who wishes to live or invest in a holiday home within our integrated destination.



Advertisement

About Banyan Group

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans across 70 hotels and resorts, over 60 spas and galleries, and 14 branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.



Advertisement