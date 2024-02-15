Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 February 2024 - ClinPsy is pleased to announce the expansion of its services, featuring "Secret Agent Society" social skills group therapy and Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy for children. The company is currently one of the few psychology clinics in Singapore offering these services.As technology increasingly dominates children's interactions, there has been a noticeable decline in the development of crucial social skills. Recognising this gap, ClinPsy has introduced the "Secret Agent Society" (SAS) structured social skills group therapy programme. The SAS is a unique, evidence-based programme that provides children with the opportunity to learn and practise social skills whilst learning how to regulate difficult emotions and behaviours.The SAS programme includes engaging group sessions where children learn and interact in a fun, gamified environment. The learning continues at home, enhancing the partnership with caregivers through a robust parent training programme. By integrating SAS into its services, ClinPsy aims to empower children to have improved social interactions and enhanced emotional well-being.The company is also introducing Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy tailored for children to bridge the gap in child mental health services. Traditionally developed for adults, EMDR therapy offers a unique approach to addressing trauma and fears. ClinPsy's EMDR for children incorporates non-verbal processing techniques, providing a relaxed and engaging process for kids to explore and make sense of their experiences with the help of a licensed Singapore clinical psychologist . The goal is to create a safe space for children to navigate and overcome challenges without feeling overwhelmed.ClinPsy is a reputable clinical psychological clinic in Singapore that is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to individuals, families, and communities in navigating life's challenges and enhancing mental well-being. With a team of professional clinical psychologists, the clinic is equipped to address a wide spectrum of mental health challenges, including anxiety disorders, mood disorders and trauma-related issues, as well as perform psychological assessments – whether it be an autism or ADHD test in Singapore By expanding its services to include SAS and EMDR for children, ClinPsy reaffirms its dedication to delivering evidence-based, innovative, and comprehensive mental health care for the younger generation.For more information, please visit https://clinpsysg.com/ Hashtag: #ClinPsy

