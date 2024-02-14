Rhenus deepens its decade-long partnership with Brenntag in India, with more sustainable warehousing, freight solutions and services.

Rhenus India also announced the recent appointment of their Joint Managing Director, Bhaswar Arya.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2024 - Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus Group launches EV trucks to augment local distribution support and extend its existing logistics services for Brenntag. Discussions are also on the future partnership plans to include Air and Ocean freight, enhancing local distribution movements and other value-added services. Brenntag is a global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution.This step complements the comprehensive warehousing solutions and domestic distribution network across India. These warehousing solutions are state-of-the-art, equipped with the latest technology and adhering to international standards of safety and efficiency.To celebrate the company's commitment to sustainability, Rhenus also organised a customer event in Mumbai, which was attended by elite and senior industry leaders from diverse sectors, including Tobias Bartz, CEO and Chairman of Rhenus Group,and Jan Harnisch, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean. The event also highlighted topics such as integrated logistics solutions and cutting-edge technology.The introduction of EV trucks is the latest sustainable logistics initiative from Rhenus India. Its new warehouses are equipped with sky lighting to enhance the use of natural light and reduce electricity usage. In 2023, Rhenus India installed 350 kilovolt (kv) solar panels at their multi-user facility in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. For 2024, it aims to implement up to three solar projects in a phased manner at the new upcoming facility in Bhiwandi, specifically for non-chemical clients and multi-user facilities at Gurgaon.Rhenus Group looks forward to shaping the future of logistics through innovation, sustainability, and technological integration. The company has received international recognition and awards for multiple years now. For example, EcoVadis, a globally recognized and independent provider of sustainability ratings for companies, awarded Rhenus Group gold status in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rankings for 2023. Rhenus scored high points in categories such as environment, employment and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement assessment.Separately, Rhenus announced the appointment of Bhaswar Arya as the Joint Managing Director for India. Prior to this, Bhaswar was a strategic assistant to the Chairman of Rhenus Group in Germany and played a pivotal role in a variety of global projects and strategies. Under his management, Rhenus India will focus on establishing the company as a leader in comprehensive integrated logistics solutions, augmented by technology, for the Indian market. Industry segments of focus include Automotive, Engineering and Industrial, Chemicals, Healthcare and Consumer Goods."We understand that our role in logistics extends beyond mere transportation and storage – it is about creating a sustainable future. This commitment to sustainability is not just an ethical choice, but a business imperative, guiding us to innovate, operate responsibly, and contribute positively to the planet and its people. At Rhenus India, we do not just move goods; we move forward with a vision for a more sustainable world," says Bhaswar Arya.Hashtag: #Rhenus

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.6 billion. 39,000 employees work at 1,120 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.





