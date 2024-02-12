*Fares from just RMB0 for travel on the China – Vietnam routes

Mr. Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City (middle), Mr. Michael Hickey, Vietjet Chief Operating Officer (right) and Nguyen Bac Toan, Vietjet Commercial Vice President perform the inaugural ceremony of Ho Chi Minh City - Chengdu route at Tan Son Nhat International Airport

Passengers on the debut flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Chengdu are greeted with New year wishes

SHANGHAI, CHINA Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2024 - Vietjet Air, Vietnam's largest private airline, marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year by the commencement of the direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Chengdu. The new service will offer a seamless and efficient travel option for Chinese travelers during the Spring Festival period. It also further strengthens the air connectivity of China and Vietnam while promoting trade and tourism between two countries and across the region.Attending the welcome ceremony at Tan Son Nhat International Airport were Mr. Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City and Mr. Michael Hickey, Vietjet's Chief Operating Officer. Together they warmly welcomed passengers on the first flight and expressed the best wishes for Vietjet's new operation on the auspicious year of Dragon.The Chengdu – Ho Chi Minh City route operates one daily return flight, totaling seven round-trips on a weekly basis, with a flight time of over four hours per leg. The flights depart from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (TFU) at 00:50 (local time) and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 03:55 (local time). The flights from Tan Son Nhat International Airport take off at 19:10 (local time) and land in Chengdu at 00:15 the next day (local time).Unbeatable fares from just RMB0 (*) every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are up for grabs now at www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app, applying for the Shanghai – Ho Chi Minh City and Chengdu – Ho Chi Minh City routes. Vietjet's passengers will receive complimentary SkyCare travel insurance for a safe journey.Ho Chi Minh City, located in southern Vietnam, is the central municipality of the country. The city is known among Chinese travelers as the "Little Paris of the East" where visitors can explore iconic landmarks such as Ben Thanh Market, the Central Post Office, and the Independence Palace, and many others. Chinese travelers can enjoy Vietnamese authentic taste of Pho, Banh Mi, egg coffee and even more Vietnamese delights. Ho Chi Minh City is also a gateway to the captivating destinations of Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Da Lat,... in just an hour-flight thanks to Vietjet's expansive network.The life of the Sichuan people and the famous food in Chengdu, the capital of China, are also popular among overseas tourists. With the Chengdu - Ho Chi Minh City route, Vietnamese travellers can also arrive in Chengdu and explore the city's attractions to their heart's content. Besides the Chengdu – Ho Chi Minh City route, Vietjet is operating the daily Shanghai – Ho Chi Minh City route and many more flights to other Chinese cities in Hangzhou, Tianjin, Xi'an, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Nanjing, Shijiazhuang, Harbin, Lijiang etc.In particular, on the first morning of the Year of Dragon, passengers flying with Vietjet at airports across Vietnam were welcomed with smiles, best wishes, and lucky money from Vietjet leaders, staff, and cabin crews for spreading the joy and happiness of reunion in Tet holiday.Flying with Vietjet, passengers can enjoy Vietnamese and international cuisines such as Banh mi, Pho, dimsum, etc. served by professional and dedicated cabin crews on the modern and eco-friendly aircraft.* For high resolution images, please see the link below:

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.



Further information at www.vietjetair.com





