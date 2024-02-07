Advertisement

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024At IIMS 2024, VinFast will display a range of electric vehicles across various segments. This is also the first time VinFast will introduce right-hand drive electric vehicle models to the international market, affirming its strong dedication to making electric vehicles accessible to everyone.VinFast is committed to providing customers in the Indonesian market with diverse and exciting green mobility offerings. The company's wide range of electric vehicles cater to the travel needs and financial capabilities of various consumers. To make these offerings even more accessible, VinFast will offer superior after-sales policies and flexible sales plans, bringing its electric vehicles more accessible to everyone in Indonesia.With a population of 250 million people, Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and one of the largest automotive markets in the region. With a growing focus on electrifying transportation and a series of government support policies for the electric vehicle industry, Indonesia will be one of the key markets in VinFast's development strategy.Indonesia represents the next key market for the company while also being a strategic link in its global electric vehicle supply chain. The company previously announced an investment in the construction of a manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of up to 50,000 electric vehicles. Once operational, the factory in Indonesia will not only produce vehicles for the market but also strengthen VinFast's supply chain and competitiveness globally.VinFast's booth will be open to visitors from 5:00 PM (local time) on February 15, 2024, to February 25, 2024. Also, on February 15, VinFast will host a brand launch press event that will take place at 2:00 PM at Booth A6, Hall A, Jakarta International Expo.Hashtag: #VinFast

