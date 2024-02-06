Launching exclusive campaign to harness the power of the auspicious Year of the Dragon fostering 8 – 10% growth in economic activity within the shopping centre.

A total investment of 100 million baht (US$ 2.8 million)to create an extravagant experience, combining traditional Thai-Chinese culture, prosperity rituals, auspicious shopping, and a marvelous cultural show. The festivity aims to attract over 3.5 million visitors, both Thais and international tourists, throughout February, fostering 8-10% growth in economic activity within the shopping centre compared to the same period last year.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2024 -, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, in collaboration with, is committed to preserving and promoting Thai-Chinese cultural traditions, ushering in the new year with a grand celebration of the Chinese New Year, ",". The highlight of this year involves asking for blessings by participating in, which is being hosted at ICONSIAM, a place known as the center of abundant and auspicious blessings. Furthermore, witness the ", and enjoy the showcase ofThis celebration not only solidifies ICONSIAM's standing as abut also presents a unique opportunity for locals and international visitors to immerse themselves in a cultural extravaganza along the banks of the Chao Phraya River.In regard to ICONSIAM's worldwide recognition as a global landmark following the successful New Year's Countdown celebration,stated that the company is advancing to further cement its status as a global landmark by collaborating with both public and private partners in organizing an extravagant Chinese New Year celebration under the concept ". With a total investment of, the celebration aims to deliver an exceptional experience to visitors throughout February. The festivities are divided into two phases, starting with the Hong Kong trip campaign "," running from today until February 18, 2024. The second phase includes activities for prosperity rituals, auspicious shopping, and marvelous cultural performances from Thai-Chinese traditions, taking place from February 7 to 11, 2024. The goal is to provide a holistic and auspicious experience for both Thai and international tourists.Additionally, Mr. Supoj revealed "Data from thereportedtraveling into Thailand in the first half of January 2024 from January 1 – 14, with expenditures totaling over. Chinese tourists ranked highest, followed by visitors from Malaysia, South Korea, Russia, and India. This indicates a positive trend in tourism recovery and economic expansion, especially during the Chinese New Year celebration, considered a significant and auspicious event for Thai-Chinese descendants.""It is anticipated that the Chinese New Year celebration in 2024 will bring substantial spending, exceeding, contributing to ancompared to the same period last year. Mr. Supoj expressed confidence that ICONSIAM's diverse campaigns will elevate the Chinese New Year celebration in Thailand to a global festival, attracting more than 3.5 million visitors and further boosting retail spending within ICONSIAM.Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration during "" from February 7-11, 2024, at ICONSIAM, Charoen Nakhon Road. For more information, please visit www.iconsiam.com Hashtag: #ICONSIAM

