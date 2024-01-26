TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 January 2024 – The 2024 presidential and legislative elections garnered global attention, drawing an influx of journalists from leading media outlets in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Switzerland to Taiwan. These outlets were keen on capturing the pulse of the elections firsthand.
In a bid to bolster their coverage, many partnered with TVBS News, a network with a long experience of election reporting. This collaboration underscores TVBS's reputation for delivering news that is not just balanced and fair but also holds significant trust and credibility on the international stage.
Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on election day, TVBS News' exclusive election special, "Decisive Battle 2024," drew an impressive 9.46 million viewers from across Taiwan, marking a significant moment in the nation's broadcast history.TVBS News channel carved out a substantial slice of this viewership with 4.05 million unique viewers, standing out as the premier choice among 15 channels covering the vote count. This unparalleled viewership not only solidified TVBS's dominance in Taiwan's media sphere but also played a pivotal role in keeping international audiences abreast of the unfolding electoral events.
International Media Seek In-depth Collaboration, Highlighting the Global Credibility of TVBS News
AdvertisementWith extensive experience in election coverage, TVBS has demonstrated its prowess by forming a formidable "vote-reporting team" of nearly 4,000 members and setting up nearly ten thousand polling stations, ensuring a vote-counting process that is both precise and timely.
This commitment to accuracy has solidified the trust of voters. A testament to TVBS News' dedication, the YouTube live stream of the vote counting captivated over 175,000 viewers simultaneously, a record-breaking achievement that underscores the broadcaster's meticulous approach and its widespread acclaim among viewers.
In the lead-up to the election, prominent international broadcasters, including Japan's NHK Television and Singapore's Channel News Asia, established a presence at TVBS headquarters, fostering a collaborative environment with the network's news team and enhancing their reporting capabilities.
AdvertisementLeading media outlets such as Malaysia's Sin Chew Daily and China Press utilized TVBS's real-time vote-counting footage, ensuring their audiences received the most current and rapid vote-count updates.
Australia's SBS Public Television's Chinese channel joined forces with TVBS for a live broadcast of the ongoing vote count, while Switzerland's RSI produced an in-depth news segment on the Taiwanese presidential election, featuring an interview with TVBS's own Kai Yu Chuang , shedding light on the meticulous planning and keen observations behind the election coverage.
Zee NEWS Group's "WION," one of India's premier news channels, forged a significant partnership with TVBS's English news division during the election count. Reporters Vivian Hsiao and Jamie Lin Pinzon provided live, up-to-the-minute updates on the vote tally, linking directly with studio anchors.
In a noteworthy segment, Dimitri Bruyas, the head of English news, engaged in an insightful online discussion with anchors, dissecting the potential shifts in the intricate geopolitical relationship between the US, China, and Taiwan in the post-election landscape.
Dimitri Bruyas explained that "International media place great importance on the post-election situation in Taiwan. TVBS English news provides comprehensive and up-to-date analyses, allowing global media to quickly grasp the post-election situation in the Taiwan Strait."
TVBS English news also leverages the ENEX system to offer the most detailed and comprehensive English news, special analyses, and live reporting, presenting the most extensive English news coverage of the Taiwanese presidential election to over 70 countries worldwide.
TVBS Meeting Room Interviews Taiwan Experts, Analyzing Future Directions of U.S.-China-Taiwan Relations Post-Election
As the Democratic Progressive Party secured a third term, the intricate web of relations between the U.S., China, and Taiwan is set to enter a new chapter. In an ambitious endeavor, Wenchi Yu, the distinguished host of TVBS's "TVBS Meeting Room," engaged with preeminent American scholars, including Ryan Hass and Bonnie S. Glaser.
The conversations, centered around their seminal work, offered profound insights into the evolving geopolitical landscape, examining the implications of the election on US diplomatic strategies and Beijing's anticipated reactions.
