HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 January 2024 - For one more year, the Food & Hotel Hanoi 2023 Expo is a gastronomic extravaganza, bringing together industry professionals, chefs, hoteliers, and food enthusiasts under one roof. This prestigious event showcases the latest trends, innovations, and products in the food and hospitality sectors.The EU Financed campaign “Peach Flavors Asia” participated with great success at the trade fair Food & Hotel Hanoi 2023, 21-23 of November 2023, International Center for Exhibition (I.C.E.), Hanoi, Vietnam, Hall 4, Booth No A3-01.Attendees from the food and Horeca sector visited the campaign Booth. They had the opportunity to discuss with the participant organization representatives the fantastic European canned peaches from Greece while in parallel they got informational material and savored their delicious flavor.One of the main purposes of the participation of the EU Financed campaign “Peach Flavors Asia” at Food & Hotel Hanoi 2023, is to promote European messages, to inform consumers and business owners in Indonesia and Vietnam about the European food safety and quality policies that European producers implement during all the production process, and let them discover traditional and creative ways and recipes to savor the delicious European canned peaches from Greece.

