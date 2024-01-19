



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2024 - Since its establishment in 1994, SHANGHAI TANG has been committed to supporting the development of contemporary art in China, and has collaborated with a number of Chinese artists to launch limited edition products, striving to pass on the light of art to a wider audience. SHANGHAI TANG has collaborated with artist Jacky Tsai over the years, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the brand launched 'A Garden of Vibrant Dreams', a special collection inspired by the vibrant beauty of nature and the power of color in a world of dreams. In 2024, the Year of the Dragon, which marks SHANGHAI TANG's 30th anniversary, the brand celebrates a renewed collaboration with artist Jacky Tsai, emphasizing the strong heritage of art that SHANGHAI TANG has always incorporated into the brand.

Shanghai Tang x Jacky Tsai CNY Collection

This year Jacky Tsai and SHANGHAI TANG's exhibition "A Journey of All and None" at the Museum of Contemporary Art & Planning Exhibition in Shenzhen has received public attention and acclaim. In the artwork "Bay Area Neon Lights", SHANGHAI TANG, as a part of the work, fused artistic techniques and imagery in the traditional context of the East with elements of pop culture of the West.In the traditional Chinese culture, the Auspicious Dragon is a divine creature symbolizing good luck, happiness, prestige and prosperity. SHANGHAI TANG welcomes the Spring Festival of the Year of the Dragon with a set of modern dragon images as the main pattern of "Auspicious Dragon ". The collection includes men's and women's ready-to-wear, accessories, home collections such as fragrances and cups to fulfill the needs of people who live a high-quality life in today's world.The dragon's head is high and its eyes gleam as if it can travel through time and gaze into the soul of the viewer. The dragon's posture is ethereal and majestic, each scale seems to contain a thousand years of wisdom, mysterious and majestic.The ready-to-wear collection is based on dragon pattern with traditional frog design. Frog is derived from the shape of the Chinese knot, which carries the ancient memory of knotting a rope to keep track of things, and is a symbol of ancient Chinese culture. The use of silk cashmere yarn, mixed with gold and silver silk, tells the beauty of elegance subtly.As a pop artist, Jacky Tsai has his own ideas and innovations in inheriting traditional Chinese craftsmanship and integrating western creative techniques. His colorful works are not only full of wild imagination, but also infused with the unique humor of pop art. The cooperation with SHANGHAI TANG crosses the boundaries of Eastern and Western culture and art, bringing out new sparks and transforming mindsets in an unexpected way.Combining the colorful and intricate floral dragons with the classic dragon elements of SHANGHAI TANG, the Lunar New Year's festive atmosphere is emphasized by the large red tone embellishments, which are hand-painted with 10 layers of lacquer and polished to give a shining surface to the candy box, making it a perfect companion for the festive atmosphere.After 30 years of experience, SHANGHAI TANG has always spared no effort to support the development of Chinese art and actively cooperates with artists from all over the world, bringing art into the unique vision of the fusion of East and West, creating a multitude of differentiated cultural symbols, and shaping a beautiful context originating from the fashion and lifestyles of China.Hashtag: #ShanghaiTang #ShanghaiTangHK #MakeLifeAParty Wechat: 上海滩ShanghaiTang

About the artist

Jacky Tsai imaginatively blends artistic techniques and imagery in the traditional East with Western Pop culture elements, seeking balance and harmony between East and West through his artistic creations. Jacky Tsai's creative mediums include painting, sculpture, installation, screen printing and digital art. His works utilize traditional Chinese art techniques to condense and intersect the concepts of past, present, and future time in his cross-media art creations. Recently, Jacky Tsai became the first artist in Asia to transform his traditional art into digital art and programmable works.



In October 2022, he was honored as Artist of the Year by the Hong Kong Digital Art Festival and his exhibited artworks were successfully auctioned at Sotheby's Hong Kong at the same time. Jacky Tsai received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the China Academy of Art before studying at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. His work has been exhibited around the world, with major exhibitions in London, Moscow, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore and Shanghai, etc. In August 2021, Jacky held his first solo retrospective in mainland China at the Fosun Foundation in Shanghai. In addition, he has held solo exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art, Moscow; Unit London Gallery, London; Museum of Contemporary Art, Bangkok; and Museum Wave, Seoul. His works have been collected by important collectors and institutions in China and abroad.







About SHANGHAI TANG

SHANGHAI TANG was established by Sir David Tang KBE, in Hong Kong in 1994. The brand name adopts the transliteration of 'Shanghai Bund' in Chinese and humorously combines the English pronunciation of the founder's surname 'Tang'. Inspired by the romance and opulence of 1930's Shanghai Bund, Sir David Tang opened a Chinese-style tailor shop in Hong Kong dedicated to preserving the traditional craftsmanship of Chinese tailoring.



SHANGHAI TANG is renowned for combining unique design concepts with traditional Chinese elements. Innovative fabrication and bold colours are applied with traditional Chinese craftsmanship to create a new contemporary oriental aesthetic. Over the years, many international celebrities have favoured the brand including the late Princess Diana, Gong Li, Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, Sammi Cheng, to name a few. The brand pays attention to the importance of art to Chinese culture, and continuously collaborates with famous Chinese contemporary artists, such as Liu Ye, Xu Bing, etc., making art one of the core values of SHANGHAI TANG.



Today, SHANGHAI TANG is still leading the exquisite oriental lifestyle, adhering to the core concept of 'Make Life a Party'. Through traditional Chinese designs, delicate craftsmanship, high-quality products and excellent services, SHANGHAI TANG becomes a recognizable Chinese brand, and extends the allure of contemporary oriental aesthetics to various products and art collaborations. The brand's product line includes bespoke tailoring services, ready-to-wear, accessories, jewellery, homeware and artworks.