GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2023 - FBS, a leading global broker, and Education Africa, a non-profit organization committed to poverty alleviation through education, united again to distribute Christmas gifts and extend their warm wishes to families in need from Etwatwa, Daveyton. As part of their ongoing collaboration, FBS and Education Africa are eager to make a positive impact in local communities in South Africa.On December 18, to kick-off the joint Christmas initiative, representatives of FBS and Education Africa visited the John Wesley Community Centre in Etwatwa, one of the many communities served by Education Africa, the community center plays a vital role in providing aftercare and youth development services in the region. Before the organizations set off to present the festive gifts, the Education Africa Alumni Marimba Band, gave a cheerful performance to enhance the festive spirit.The joint initiative was an early Christmas present to the community of Etwatwa – over 100 children, youth, and adults received food parcels and basic necessities from FBS and Education Africa. With these gifts, the two partners for change hoped to make the festive season better for the locals of Etwatwa."We at FBS are thrilled to be part of this heartwarming initiative, spreading joy and hope to those in need. This is our second project in collaboration with Education Africa, and we are honored to have such a reliable partner that shares our commitment to making meaningful changes in the local communities,". "I am over excited to represent FBS and bring some festive mood to the visitors and members of John Wesley Community Centre.""We really appreciate the partnership with FBS especially at this special time of the year – a time of giving. It has enabled us at Education Africa to amplify our collective impact, and bring the festive spirit to those who need it most. This was an incredible way to close off the year. We hope to bring more inspiring projects to life with FBS in the future,"In continuation of their commitment to education, it is to be pointed out that earlier this year, both organizations collaborated to support Masibambane College in Orange Farm. This exemplifies FBS and Education Africa's dedication to making a lasting difference in the lives of those they serve.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.



About Education Africa

Education Africa is a non-profit organization with a proud track record of successful delivery on its thriving projects. Established in 1992, Education Africa aims to assist disadvantaged Africans in obtaining a quality relevant education to become productive elements in the local job market. Our focus is to break the cycle of poverty through educational interventions. Education Africa has registered self-sustainable offices in the USA, the UK, Austria and in Germany, that all assist Education Africa South Africa in achieving its mission.

