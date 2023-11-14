RLP Asia’s string of wins at the Green Building Award 2023 and the HKIA 2022/23 Awards cement the firm’s position as an architectural powerhouse

Advertisement

The Hong Kong Green Building Council Green Building Award 2023

HKIA Awards 2022/23:

HKIA Award Hong Kong – Commercial Building

HKIA Award Hong Kong – Residential Building

HKIA Merit Award Hong Kong – Institutional Building

HKIA Young Architect Award Honourable Mention

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 November 2023 - Multiple award-winning Hong Kong-based architecture practice Ronald Lu & Partners (RLP Asia), known for their life-centric, future-ready designs, took home a total of twelve awards in two weeks: nine awards at Hong Kong Green Building Council and Professional Green Building Council's Green Building Award 2023 on 3 November, and a further three honours at the Hong Kong Institute of Architects (HKIA) 2022/23 on 8 November.Bryant Lu, RLP Asia's Vice-Chairman, is elated by the firm's outstanding performance, saying "Winning this many awards in the span of a few short days is an incredible feat. We are honoured and humbled to receive this recognition from our industry peers for our pursuit of design excellence and commitment to sustainable architecture."The firm's Green Building Award wins include a special citation for Integral, three Grand Awards for Integral, AIRSIDE and K11 Atelier at 11 Skies, and five Merit Awards spanning a wide range of typologies. Their Integral eco-industrial project also received a Special Citation on UN Sustainable Development Goals, in recognition of the development's positive contributions to a sustainable built environment. RLP Asia has now achieved a total of 35 Hong Kong and World Green Building Awards since 2008.RLP Asia won three prestigious awards at the HKIA ceremony: AIRSIDE won the HKIA Award, topping the Commercial Building category, Garden Crescent received the HKIA Award in the Residential Building category and the Siu Lam Integrated Rehabilitation Services Complex won a Merit Award in the Institutional Building category. These bring the firm's total to 16 HKIA awards over the years.RLP Asia is also celebrating their Chief Architect Nam Wu, who won an Honourable Mention for the HKIA Young Architect Award.Since RLP Asia began focusing on sustainable, future-focused architecture in 2000, the firm has been consistently recognised for its pioneering designs, high standards and deep expertise in all aspects of architecture including green building, master planning, new buildings, interior design, urban regeneration, and architectural research. Today, RLP Asia has a substantial portfolio of green designs that spans most districts and sectors of Hong Kong, and is growing steadily in mainland China and across Asia.Bryant Lu emphasises that, "These awards stretch across architectural domains and typologies and different facets of green architecture. To be awarded in so many ways proves RLP Asia is an authentic leader for Asia in architecture and green building. I am incredibly proud of our hard-working team: We are setting standards and raising the bar for the entire architecture industry, designing better life for people, communities and the environment – today and for future generations."A full list of RLP Asia's awarded projects appears below:– An "industrial eco-garden" and state-of-the-art garment factory in Guilin, China that seamlessly blends technical advancement and sustainability within a stunning natural backdrop. It prioritises the preservation of place and culture, promotes the wellness and dignity of people, takes decisive climate action for our planet, and fosters partnerships for common prosperity.Integral also won a Special Citation on UN Sustainable Development Goals.– As an integral part of the comprehensive new retail, business and entertainment destination at Hong Kong International Airport, K11 ATELIER has embedded sustainability into the project's life cycle – from design and construction to operations and management.– A truly green Grade-A office and retail development on the site of the former Kai Tak Airport in East Kowloon. AIRSIDE fosters connections between corporates, the community and nature, and promotes environmental awareness through innovation and technology.– A sustainable and accessible 18-storey office building in the Kai Tak New Development Area that prioritises human wellness in the workplace and has a host of energy and water-saving features.– A human-centric complex designed to provide a restorative biophilic experience. Its embrace of nature, ample daylight and natural ventilation enhances liveability among its diverse user groups while addressing their specific rehabilitation needs.These wet lab-enabled office buildings prioritise health and wellbeing through innovative features and a smart and biophilic "green living room" design concept. They also house the district cooling system plant and the automatic refuse collection system plant for all buildings in the complex.– An energy-saving, sustainability-focused co-living space that will foster innovation and creativity through its green accommodations, eco-friendly habitats and spaces that promote activity and vitality.– A research project that produced a design framework for Treehouse, a carbon-neutral office building for a high-density sub-tropical city. It emphasises adaptive design, microclimate-responsive planning, smart comfort strategies, and biophilic design strategies.A sustainable Grade-A office and retail development on the site of the former Kai Tak Airport in East Kowloon. AIRSIDE fosters connections between corporates, the community and nature, and promotes environmental awareness through innovation and technology.– A "real forest building" that brings nature back into a high-density urban environment through biophilic design and a design philosophy of "nature on every doorstep".– A human-centric, two-block complex that maximises natural light and ventilation and prioritises residents' dignity and well-being while offering residential care, day training and vocational rehabilitation services.­­– A Chief Architect at RLP Asia, Nam Wu graduated from the University of Hong Kong and has been with the firm since 2016. Nam actively contributes to industry exhibitions and competitions where he showcases his talent and dedication to designing better life for Hong Kong.Hashtag: #RLPasia #DesignBetterLife

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Ronald Lu & Partners

Ronald Lu & Partners (RLP Asia) is an award-winning architecture practice focused on human-centric, future-ready design. Founded in 1976, RLP is known throughout Asia as being a trailblazer in sustainable architecture. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Taipei, our team of 550+ trusted advisors work in partnership with many of the world's leading developers, government bodies and institutions to bring the values of our clients to life in high-density urban environments. Together, we "Design Better Life" for the people and communities that use these spaces.



www.RLP.asia | @RLP.asia



Advertisement