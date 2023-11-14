Human Trials Show 190% Increase in Eye Hydration

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 November 2023 - Daiken Biomedical, a prominent international health food manufacturer headquartered in Taipei, is committed to creating safe, sensible, and pure health foods made with high-quality raw materials. Daiken Biomedical maintains complete transparency about its ingredients, and its products have earned numerous international certifications from the authorities in recent years. In 2023, they achieved the remarkable milestone of receiving 13 Anti-Additive Clean Label Certifications, which speaks volumes about their dedication to ensuring the purity of the ingredients used for their products.The A.A. Clean Label (ANTI-ADDITIVE CLEAN LABEL) Certification is a rigorous global standard for certifying products free from additives. Products that receive this certification are recognised for their safety, including the absence of harmful substances and compliance with environmental and health regulations throughout their production and packaging processes.In 2023, Daiken Biomedical's flagship product, Lutein , was also certified by the A.A. Clean Label Certification in recognition of its purity and high quality. Additionally, Daiken Biomedical conducted extensive human clinical trials in partnership with international teaching hospitals and medical schools. After 18 months, Lutein demonstrated significant benefits in protecting eye health; research showed that within just 28 days, Lutein could increase the body's lutein concentration by 520%, significantly enhancing eye moisture by 190%. These impressive results indicate Daiken Biomedical's dedication to creating safe and effective health products. These findings were shared at the 22nd International Congress of Nutrition in Tokyo, Japan, in 2022, and the product has been awarded the Monde Selection Grand Gold Quality Award for two consecutive years, reflecting Daiken Biomedical's exceptional commitment to health product quality.Daiken Biomedical's Lutein is made up of a 'Golden Formula' containing seven ingredients, including FloraGLOLutein and ZeaONEZeaxanthin, both backed by a wealth of research and approved by The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). It also includes MaquiBright Maqui Berry and BS7 Bilberry , which are rich in anthocyanins, the potent antioxidant AstaZine flaxseed oil , and vitamin E. These ingredients work together to comprehensively support vision and eye health.With numerous eye care products like lutein available on the market, how should consumers choose the right one? Ophthalmologist Dr. Yun-Chen Chen, from Taiwan, recommends three selection principles to determine the most effective lutein supplements for combating dry and tired eyes in today's lifestyle, characterised by extensive use of electronic devices that rapidly depletes lutein. These guidelines help ensure the body receives the necessary nutrients.Health supplements contain lutein in two forms: free-form and esterified form. Dr. Chen explains that esterified lutein requires digestive enzymes for absorption and is best taken with fats, which may not be suitable for individuals with digestive issues to consume. The molecular weight of free-form lutein is roughly half that of the esterified form; as a result, it is typically considered by the academic community to have a better absorption rate. The "Golden Ratio" refers to the optimal ratio of 10 mg of lutein to 2 mg of zeaxanthin, as determined by the five-year AREDS2 study conducted by the National Eye Institute in the U.S., to be the most beneficial for the human body. Daiken Biomedical's Lutein is created in collaboration with the U.S.-based Kemin Industries, which possesses multiple patented technologies, to produce a product with the golden ratio of FloraGLOfree-form Lutein and ZeaONEfree-formZeaxanthin used in U.S. NIH clinical trials. Furthermore, FloraGLOLutein is the most effective ingredient available on the market, supported by the research. Clinical data demonstrated a 520% increase in the body's lutein content after 28 consecutive days of consuming FloraGLOLutein.In addition to lutein, Dr. Yun-Chen Chen suggests that combining lutein products with complex ingredients such as anthocyanins and astaxanthin can help maintain long-lasting moisture and brightness of the eyes. MaquiBrightMaqui Berry assists in regulating tear gland function and relieving dry eye symptoms, while BS7Bilberry provides excellent antioxidant benefits, maintaining normal eye pressure and preventing night blindness. AstaZineAstaxanthin helps reduce eye fatigue and pressure, which is beneficial for glaucoma care. Flaxseed oil and vitamin E are also excellent supporting ingredients, enhancing the body's absorption of lutein.Looking for high-quality lutein products with guaranteed effectiveness? Dr. Yun-Chen Chen recommends evaluating whether the product has received any awards or certifications. Daiken Biomedical's Lutein, for example, has been awarded the Monde Selection Grand Gold Quality Award for two consecutive years after a thorough evaluation by over a hundred global experts. In terms of certification and testing, the raw materials for Lutein are sourced from American Kemin Industries, a company with 16 global patents covering seeds, production processes, and effectiveness. Additionally, it has been certified by Eurofins, an international third-party testing service provider, for being free of the Hepatitis A virus. This certification ensures food safety and instils trust in consumers. Dr. Chen also notes that lutein's health benefits will not come into effect immediately; consistent supplementation after meals for 2 to 4 months or more is necessary for the benefits to take effect.The biomedical research team at Daiken Biomedical , consisting of doctors and medical experts specialising in biotechnology from the United States, Japan, and Taiwan, stays true to the mottos: "safety and high quality" and "always deliver sensible results." The team is committed to developing safe and effective health foods for you and your family. Daiken Biomedical invests over a million dollars annually in evaluation and inspection and is 100% transparent about its ingredients. The biomedical research team at Daiken Biomedical , consisting of doctors and medical experts specialising in biotechnology from the United States, Japan, and Taiwan, stays true to the mottos: "safety and high quality" and "always deliver sensible results." The team is committed to developing safe and effective health foods for you and your family. Daiken Biomedical invests over a million dollars annually in evaluation and inspection and is 100% transparent about its ingredients. Their products have repeatedly received certifications from international authorities, including 13 products, such as Lutein, that have been certified as additive-free and a total of twenty-two gold awards and trophies from Monde Selection for Many consecutive years. In the future, Daiken Biomedical will continue being dedicated to creating safe, pure, and sensible health food to help the community lead healthier lives. 