Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, with Temus executives and Step IT Up graduates

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 November 2023 - Temus , a digital transformation services firm headquartered in Singapore, commemorated the third iteration of Temus' "Step IT Up" career conversion programme today at an event graced by Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of National Development.Temus also marked the occasion with two other announcements that underscore its commitment to talent development and capability building in tandem with Singapore's growing digital economy. Firstly, it has acquired Decision Science Agency (DS), a home-grown digital services provider focused on agile application development with over 70 professionals in Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia. As part of the acquisition, Collin Ang, founder of DS, joins Temus as a Managing Director. Secondly, Temus announced its first international expansion with the launch of a Hong Kong office.said: "We are excited to announce these milestones for Temus today as we gather to celebrate the continued success of Step IT Up. Temus was established with a clear vision to enable and deliver digital transformation for the public and private sectors. We look forward to creating even greater value with Decision Science Agency and as we expand our footprint beyond Singapore into Asia-Pacific through Hong Kong."DS is the second acquisition for Temus since it was established in 2021. Last year, Temus acquired Dreamcloud, one of Singapore's largest OutSystems delivery teams and pioneers in the low-code space."DS and Collin are an excellent fit with the Temus family,""Their deep knowledge and experience in agile app development will greatly enhance our ability to deliver high value applications for government and commercial sectors, in tandem with the growing needs of our region's digital economy. Both our firms are driven by a connected purpose towards building a differentiated digital transformation platform, and investing in local talent to develop a strong Singapore core. By doubling down on our technology modernisation capabilities, we can catalyse our expansion into multi-platform offerings over the next few years to grow and transform with our clients and partners."said: "DS and I are excited to be a part of Temus. We are excited about amplifying the wonderful work Temus does through the combination of our skills and expertise. I am confident that together we can drive even greater value for our clients and unlock new opportunities in the market."Temus has been on a strong growth trajectory since its founding in 2021 with the strategic acquisitions of DS and Dreamcloud, expansion internationally through Hong Kong, two successful cycles of Step IT UP - its accelerated 'hire, place and train' programme and launch of its third cycle in October 2023. In line with their mission to build local capabilities to drive transformation in public and private sectors, Temus has more than doubled in strength in these two years, and now have more than 400 digital talent, most of whom reside in Singapore.Temus' Step IT Up career conversion scheme was introduced in August 2022, and has seen 38 individuals with no prior tech training or backgrounds secure full-time roles in software and digital application development upon graduating from the three-month programme. The company aims to hire, place and train 20 digital business analysts (Digital BAs) in this third run of Step IT Up.Hashtag: #Temus #StepITUp #digitalisation #technology #acquisition #expansion

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Temus

Temus was established by Temasek in partnership with UST, to provide digital transformation solutions for the private and public sectors as we aspire to be a strategic partner in realising the Singapore Government's Smart Nation vision. We are headquartered in Singapore and have ~200 employees across a wide range of disciplines in strategy, design, architecture, technology, data & AI.



For more information, please visit www.temus.com

About Step IT Up, Singapore

Step IT Up is an accelerated 'place, and train' programme, supported by Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) under Techskills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative, aimed at growing digital talents for Singapore. The programme was launched in August 2022 and will benefit 400 people from non-tech backgrounds over the next three years. Step IT Up has been successfully conducted across multiple countries since its inception 8 years ago by Temus' strategic partner, UST. Beyond Singapore, the programme has run in the United States, Mexico, Poland, Australia, Costa Rica, and Israel. For more information, please visit: www.stepitup.temus.com.

