AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) has achieved remarkable success at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 October 2023 - AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) has achieved remarkable success at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023, securing a total of 7 accolades. This momentous win solidifies the company's standing as a frontrunner in the insurance sector as it continues to offer innovative and comprehensive products and services to its clients. The company wonandand was named top three in 5 award categories, including "andCustomers' needs are constantly evolving over time with medical advancements. AXA is committed to being the lifelong partner for its customers and has consistently strived to provide innovative and comprehensive products and services to meet their ever-changing needs. The following awards demonstrate our commitment to customer centricity and contributions to the sustainable and green development of the community.· Best Partnership Project Award – General Insurance· Outstanding Customer Services Award· Best Partnership Project Award – Life Insurance· Most innovative Product/Service Award – General Insurance· Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance· Outstanding ESG and Sustainability Award· Outstanding MPF/Employees' Benefit Products/Services Awardsaid, "We are honored to receive a total of 7 accolades at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards this year, achieving remarkable results again. These accolades demonstrate the efforts of our team in various areas including customer service, product development and partnership project. As a leading insurer in Hong Kong, AXA will continue to provide comprehensive and suitable products and services in response to customer needs, striving to fulfill our global brand promise – 'Know You Can' and continue to be a lifelong partner for our customers."Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023 is organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers. It aims to recognise the elite performers of insurance companies across various categories. It is one of the most esteemed industry awards in Hong Kong.Hashtag: #AXA

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 93 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.



As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.



We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.



