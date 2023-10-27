A More Spacious Environment

SINGAPORE27 October 2023 - Eber, a Loyalty Marketing Program Platform , has undergone substantial growth and adaptation to cater to businesses of all sizes, from local enterprises to global corporations. Founded in 2016, Eber has shifted from their initial focus on gift card services to become a significant player in the loyalty marketing industry.In the dynamic world of business, adaptability is often the key to success. Eber has recently embarked on a strategic expansion journey to position itself for future growth and success.Eber recognises the need for a skilled and dedicated team, and has been on a recruitment drive to bring in top talent. To support this growing team and facilitate seamless collaboration, the company invested in an office upgrade designed to foster creativity and provide an environment where employees can thrive. This is a strategic move that aligns with Eber's vision to provide the highest quality services to their clients.The new office location has been carefully chosen to provide an upgraded environment for Eber's dedicated team. Modern amenities and facilities are designed to enhance productivity and overall well-being. These improvements include improved meeting spaces and ergonomically designed workstations.Eber's new office space represents their commitment to scale up their operations and accommodate future growth. This move is pivotal in ensuring that the company can continue to offer its esteemed clientele exceptional services while harnessing the potential of a growing workforce.Complementing the office relocation is the addition of team members. Eber, as a leading loyalty marketing programme platform in Asia, is well aware of the fast-growing needs of the industry and the evolving dynamics of the market. Hence, they have boosted their efforts in enhancing their capabilities to continue exceeding the expectations of clients and partners.Industries and markets evolve at an unprecedented pace. As such, Eber recognises the importance of staying ahead of the curve and has increased their team size, enabling them to be better equipped to closely monitor these changes and adapt their strategies in real-time. This has empowered the company to allocate resources effectively, as well as tackle unforeseen challenges and emerging opportunities, fully maximising its current pool of talents.Specialised skills and expertise are required to efficiently address client needs. Employing more employees has enabled Eber to form a team of professionals who excel in specific areas, guaranteeing tailored solutions that will meet each client's unique requirements.Eber's decision to expand its existing team goes beyond meeting immediate needs; it's about ensuring long-term sustainability and success. A bigger team is set to support ongoing development, innovation, and adaptation to changing market dynamics, helping the brand to strive for sustained excellence.Eber's loyalty programmes and marketing solutions revolve around the core objective of improving every touchpoint in the ecosystem's journey. The company's seamless integration capability extends to a diverse range of point-of-sale (POS) systems and external software and hardware integrations, allowing businesses to manage their own loyalty programmes with embedded features.

About Eber

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, Eber is dedicated to assisting businesses, both large and small, in their growth journeys through intelligent loyalty marketing platforms. Their goal lies in building long-term business-customer relationships with stellar results. In late July, Eber and their client Lalamove were honoured with 'Best Membership Programme' and 'Best Use of Rewards and Incentives' at the Loyalty and Engagement Awards Singapore 2023, held by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE.



