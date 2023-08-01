SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 August 2023 - Zuellig Pharma, one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with global biopharma company, GSK, to help set up its first vaccine distribution hub in the region. The vaccine distribution hub will be headquartered in Singapore, serving 13 markets in Asia-Pacific (APAC).Under the partnership, Zuellig Pharma Singapore will provide GSK with warehousing and distribution services in cold-chain management for its vaccines. The vaccine hub will also leverage Zuellig Pharma's expertise in blockchain technology for China, one of GSK's largest APAC markets. The use of eZTracker, Zuellig Pharma's end-to-end blockchain solution, will enhance the resiliency of GSK's supply chain to enable greater traceability of its vaccines. This allows for better product visibility to address the growing challenge of counterfeit healthcare products in Asia.The vaccine distribution hub will adopt a sea transport model to reduce its supply chain carbon footprint, resulting in reduced transportation carbon emissions by at least 30%, compared to air transport. All vaccines will also be under vigorous temperature control to safeguard their integrity and quality."GSK has been a long-term partner of Zuellig Pharma with a strong focus on improving patients' access to healthcare. We are delighted to be able to support them in the management of their Asia supply chain. With each market having their own unique requirements, the strategic location of GSK's vaccine hub will allow it to respond quickly to the changing healthcare landscape. Combining our cold chain expertise and proven blockchain solution, we look forward to building a stronger and more resilient supply chain with GSK to make healthcare more accessible in the communities we serve in the region.""With the launch of GSK's regional vaccine distribution hub, the strategic partnership between GSK and Zuellig Pharma delivers a profound, direct impact on vaccine availability in the region, while reducing the carbon footprint and setting a standard in supply chain traceability."GSK's vaccines portfolio is the broadest in the biopharma industry, helping protect people from diseases such as meningitis, shingles, flu, polio, measles and many more. Two million of the company's vaccines are administered every day, including to 40% of the world's children who receive a GSK vaccine each year."The demand for GSK's vaccines in the APAC region is growing rapidly as GSK launches and grows supply of new vaccines. The new vaccines distribution hub in Singapore will become our vaccine supply gateway into the region.""This is a strategic project for GSK to drive growth and build synergies globally. The set-up of a regional distribution hub for vaccines is a major milestone for GSK distribution network, further strengthening our supply chain and contributing to our global ambition of net zero impact on climate by 2030. This partnership aligns with our purpose of getting ahead of disease together, aiming to positively impact the health of 2.5 billion people globally by the end of 2030."Reference:Hashtag: #ZuelligPharma #GSK #Vaccines #Distribution #Pharmaceutical

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia, and our mission is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multi-billion dollar business covering 16 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.



Since 1939, our Singapore office has been providing world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to more than 6,000 customers domestically. In 1994, we established our regional distribution centre in Singapore, operating the largest secondary repackaging centres at our GMP-certified warehouses to support more than 30 regional clients in the pharma, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. For more information, please visit www.zuelligpharma.com.





About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with the ambition and purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. For further information, please visit www.gsk.com.



